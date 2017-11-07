Ridden and Rated: 7 Long-Travel 29ers





29ers have undergone a dramatic transformation over the last few years, and there's now a bumper crop of extremely capable options on the market from nearly every manufacturer. Components have caught up as well, and stiff wheels, wide tires, and long-travel forks are now readily available.



It can be overwhelming trying to sort through all of the options, which is why we've assembled this round-up of worthwhile contenders. All of the included bikes are designed for all-mountain / enduro riding, and they all have at least 140mm of travel. Of course, these aren't the only options out there, but they're all bikes that we've spent extensive time on over the last year or so, and are a good representation of what's currently on the market.



















The Sentinel is Transition's first long-travel 29er, and the Bellingham, Washington, based company didn't hold back when coming up with the numbers for this beast. It may only have 140mm of rear travel, but don't be fooled – the Sentinel is designed with a very strong emphasis on descending.



Transition revamped their geometry this year, and in addition to giving the Sentinel a slack, 64-degree head angle, they also spec'd it with a reduced offset fork. The bike handles just fine with a 'regular' offset fork, but with the reduced offset it gains even more stability and front wheel traction. Let the Sentinel loose on steep, rough terrain and it comes alive, with no discernible upper speed limit, and loads of grip.



Transition Sentinel Details



• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro

• Travel: 140mm rear / 160mm front

• Wheel size: 29"

• Aluminum frame

• 64° head angle

• 435mm chainstays

• Boost spacing front and rear

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Weight: 32 pounds (size L)

• Price: $4,999 USD

• www.transitionbikes.com • Intended use: all-mountain / enduro• Travel: 140mm rear / 160mm front• Wheel size: 29"• Aluminum frame• 64° head angle• 435mm chainstays• Boost spacing front and rear• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Weight: 32 pounds (size L)• Price: $4,999 USD



It's not the lightest option out there, especially compared to some of the high-end carbon bikes in this category, and it's not the bike to pick if you're looking for a lively all-rounder. On the flip side, for riders looking for something that can take on burly downhill runs, won't hold you back in the bike park, and can still be comfortably pedaled to the top of any climb, put the Sentinel on your short list.



Transition Sentinel full review



It's not the lightest option out there, especially compared to some of the high-end carbon bikes in this category, and it's not the bike to pick if you're looking for a lively all-rounder. On the flip side, for riders looking for something that can take on burly downhill runs, won't hold you back in the bike park, and can still be comfortably pedaled to the top of any climb, put the Sentinel on your short list.







• Progressive geometry

• One of the best descending 29ers around

• Holds a water bottle





• Not the lightest option

• 2.3” tires are on the narrow side given the bike's capabilities

• Chainslap protector is a little short

























Whyte is still a relative newcomer in the North American market, but if the British brand keeps cranking out bikes like the S-150C they shouldn't have any trouble attracting loyal fans. As the name implies, the S-150 has 150mm travel, with a carbon front triangle and an alloy swingarm (there's also a full-aluminum version available).



The overall frame design of the S-150 isn't a radical departure from what's already out there, but the geometry is decidedly new school, with a generous reach, and a reduced offset fork to go along with the 65.6-degree head angle. As RC wrote in his review, “Whyte's delve into the relationship of fork offset and head angles pay dividends at any speed and in all situations when riding the S-150. The handlebar feels weighted just enough to feel connected with the bike, and it clearly communicates where the front wheel is and what the tire's contact patch is doing.”



Whyte S-150



• Use: trail/all-mountain

• Chassis: carbon front section/aluminum 150mm four-bar suspension. Internal cable routing. Boost axle spacing

• Wheel size: 29" standard, 27.5"+ compatible

• Fork: RockShox Pike RC, 150mm stroke, custom 42mm offset

• Sizes: medium (reviewed), large, X-large

• Weight: 29.14 pounds/13.25 kg (medium)

• MSRP: $4,799

• Contact: Whyte UK • Use: trail/all-mountain• Chassis: carbon front section/aluminum 150mm four-bar suspension. Internal cable routing. Boost axle spacing• Wheel size: 29" standard, 27.5"+ compatible• Fork: RockShox Pike RC, 150mm stroke, custom 42mm offset• Sizes: medium (reviewed), large, X-large• Weight: 29.14 pounds/13.25 kg (medium)• MSRP: $4,799• Contact: Whyte USA





Despite the long and slack geometry, the S150 isn't a one-trick downhill pony – it's a comfortable climber and remains enjoyable even on mellower terrain.





Whyte S-150 full review



Despite the long and slack geometry, the S150 isn't a one-trick downhill pony – it's a comfortable climber and remains enjoyable even on mellower terrain.







• Modern geometry creates excellent handling

• Good value considering price vs performance





• Guide R brakes aren't the best

• 760mm bars may be too narrow for some riders

• CrossMark rear tire isn't the ideal choice





























Before the Hightower LT even officially existed, riders of the original Hightower were coming up with ways to eke a little extra rear travel out of their bikes. Santa Cruz recognized the demand for a longer travel Hightower, and the LT version was born, with 150mm of rear travel paired with a 150mm fork up front. It's not a radical departure from the OG Hightower – it's the shock link and rear swing arm that differentiate the two - and it handles very similarly to the original, but that extra cushion helps take the edge off of bigger hits and makes it easier to open it up a little more on rough terrain.



The Hightower LT's pedaling performance is excellent, making it an ideal choice for riders looking for an all-rounder, a bike that can handle just about any type of terrain, with a very natural, balanced feel that should suit a wide range of riding styles. However, it does ride a little more like a long-limbed trail bike than a full-blown enduro race rig; if EWS domination is in your game plan, there are stiffer and slacker bikes out there that would be better picks. There's also the fact that the seat angle is on the slacker side of the spectrum – taller riders may find themselves sitting further over that rear wheel than they'd like.



Santa Cruz Hightower LT Details



• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro

• Wheel size: 29"

• Rear wheel travel: 150mm

• 66.4º head angle

• Full carbon frame, C or CC options

• Boost hub spacing

• Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• MSRP: $3,949 - $9,249 USD (shown)

• Weight: 29 lb / 13.15kg (size large)

• www.santacruzbicycles.com

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro• Wheel size: 29"• Rear wheel travel: 150mm• 66.4º head angle• Full carbon frame, C or CC options• Boost hub spacing• Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL• MSRP: $3,949 - $9,249 USD (shown)• Weight: 29 lb / 13.15kg (size large)









• Excellent pedaling characteristics

• Versatile, well-rounded performer





• Seat angle could be steeper

• Feels more like a long-travel trail bike

























The new Slash is a purebred enduro race machine, with a stiff carbon frame, 150mm of travel, and a slack 65-degree head angle when it's set up with a 160mm fork. This isn't a bike for timid riders, or for cruising on mellow terrain, but for aggressive riders who aren't afraid to let off the brakes, the Slash delivers a wicked good time.



There's plenty of tire clearance, which is good news for riders interested in experimenting with the 2.5” and 2.6” options that have been popping up recently, and there's also plenty of room to fit a full-size water bottle inside the front triangle. For taller riders, the Slash's seat angle may be too slack, and fans of bar spins are out of luck – Trek's Knock Block frame design prevents the bars from spinning all the way around.



Trek Slash Details



• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro race

• Rear wheel travel: 150mm

• Wheel size: 29"

• Carbon fiber frame

• BB92 bottom bracket

• Sizes: 15.5, 17.5, 19.5, 21.5

• Weight (size 19.5): 29.75 lb (13.49 kg)

• MSRP: $8,000 USD / $3,700 frame only

• www.trekbikes.com • Intended use: all-mountain / enduro race• Rear wheel travel: 150mm• Wheel size: 29"• Carbon fiber frame• BB92 bottom bracket• Sizes: 15.5, 17.5, 19.5, 21.5• Weight (size 19.5): 29.75 lb (13.49 kg)• MSRP: $8,000 USD / $3,700 frame only



For 2018 the Slash comes spec'd with a shock that employs Trek's new





Trek Slash full review



For 2018 the Slash comes spec'd with a shock that employs Trek's new ThruShaft design , which they claim creates a more responsive ride. We have one on the way to see if those claims hold true, but otherwise the geometry remains the same, and the Slash will continue on as one of the best big mountain brawlers out there.







• Stiff frame

• Unflinching at speed – excellent race bike





• Seat angle may be too slack for taller riders

• Expensive as frame only

• Bontrager dropper post























The Enduro 29 deserves a good portion of the credit for ushering in the age of the long-travel 29er when it debuted back in 2013, showing that big wheel weren't just for cross-country bikes. The Enduro received a geometry revision for 2017, which entailed steepening the seat angle, slackening the head tube angle, and lengthening the chainstays a touch. For 2017 those figures have been tweaked again, and the upcoming model has a longer reach (462mm for a size large), along with the ability to chose between a 66 or 65.5-degree head angle.



The Enduro has the most rear travel out of any of the bikes mentioned here, but, remarkably, it's more of an all-rounder than a pedal-able DH bike. It's not as bob-free as the Hightower, but it's still a calm climber, and there's plenty of traction for keeping the rear wheel stuck to the ground on more technical ascents. When it does come time to descend, that 165mm of travel delivers a grin-inducing good time, and a very plush ride.



Specialized Enduro 29 Details



• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro

• Travel: 165mm

• 29" wheels

• Full carbon frame

• 66° head angle

• 432mm chainstays

• 12 x 148mm rear spacing

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Weight (size L): 29.5lb (13.4 kg)

• Colors: Graphite / Black, Hyper / Red

• Price: $8,500 USD / $3,500 frame only

• www.specialized.com • Intended use: all-mountain / enduro• Travel: 165mm• 29" wheels• Full carbon frame• 66° head angle• 432mm chainstays• 12 x 148mm rear spacing• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Weight (size L): 29.5lb (13.4 kg)• Colors: Graphite / Black, Hyper / Red• Price: $8,500 USD / $3,500 frame only







• Very manageable, especially for a 165mm 29er

• SWAT box provides room to carry snacks without a pack





• High BB on 2017 model, updated for 2018

• Short dropper post length – new WU dropper may help with this





















If you were to go purely off the Yeti SB5.5's geometry numbers, it'd be easy to categorize it as a trail bike. After all, the 66.5-degree head angle isn't super slack, the 445mm reach for a size large isn't super long, and with 140mm of rear travel, the trail bike designation seems entirely appropriate. That is, until you let this wolf in sheep's clothing out onto the trails. The speed that it can carry is uncanny, and every test rider that swung a leg over the blue machine walked away impressed with just how fast and composed it felt.



It may not be the snappiest climber around, but the SB5.5 will still scramble up pretty much anything without much fuss, aided in part by its impressively low weight. The version we reviewed was spec'd with a Flock Float X shock, while the current model now has a Fox Float DPX2, which should only improve on an already excellent ride. The biggest downside is the location of the sole water bottle mount – it's directly in the line of fire on the underside of the downtube.



Yeti SB5.5 Details



• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro

• Wheel size: 29"

• Rear wheel travel: 140mm

• 66.5° head angle

• Carbon fiber frame

• BB92 bottom bracket

• Sizes: M, L, XL

• Weight (as shown, size L w/o pedals): 28.5 lb (12.9 kg)

• MSRP: $7,095 USD as shown, $3,500 frame only

• www.yeticycles.com • Intended use: all-mountain / enduro• Wheel size: 29"• Rear wheel travel: 140mm• 66.5° head angle• Carbon fiber frame• BB92 bottom bracket• Sizes: M, L, XL• Weight (as shown, size L w/o pedals): 28.5 lb (12.9 kg)• MSRP: $7,095 USD as shown, $3,500 frame only



The 5.5 isn't quite as plush as the Trek Slash, or Specialized's Enduro 29, but it still has a very solid, unflappable feeling at speed. There's also a liveliness to its handling that differentiates it from the Sentinel and the Pole Evolink, the other two 140mm 29ers in this round-up.





Yeti SB5.5 full review



The 5.5 isn't quite as plush as the Trek Slash, or Specialized's Enduro 29, but it still has a very solid, unflappable feeling at speed. There's also a liveliness to its handling that differentiates it from the Sentinel and the Pole Evolink, the other two 140mm 29ers in this round-up.







• Low weight

• Very quiet, extremely fast





• Poor water bottle mounting location





















The term 'longer, lower, slacker' has become an overused cliché, right up there with 'game changing' and 'confidence inspiring', but the Pole Evolink 140 truly is longer and slacker than just about anything on the market, especially when it comes to 29ers. As longer reach numbers and slacker head angles become the norm, the Evolink 140's numbers are starting to look less radical, but we're still a few season away from numbers like this becoming standard, if they ever do.



With a 510mm reach for a size large, a 64-degree head angle, and a 456mm chainstay length the Evolink 140's dimensions are immense, and if spending all day working your way down super-tight switchback is your thing, you'll want to look elsewhere. The Pole falls into a similar category as the Transition Sentinel and the Trek Slash – these are bikes that need to be fed a steady diet of rowdiness to remain happy. Manualing and whipping through tight, consecutive corners aren't its strong suits, but those are easy to overlook given the stability and grip that this aluminum limousine delivers.



Pole Evolink 140 Details



• Intended use: trail, enduro

• Travel: 140mm

• 29" wheels

• 64° head angle

• 456mm chainstay

• 142mm or 148mm rear hub spacing

• 7005–T6 alloy frame

• Evolink suspension system

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L

• Frame Weight: 3.9kg inc. shock, axle, headset, seatclamp, size Large (actual)

• Price: €2,450 frame inc. shock, axle, headset

• www.polebicycles.com • Intended use: trail, enduro• Travel: 140mm• 29" wheels• 64° head angle• 456mm chainstay• 142mm or 148mm rear hub spacing• 7005–T6 alloy frame• Evolink suspension system• Sizes: XS, S, M, L• Frame Weight: 3.9kg inc. shock, axle, headset, seatclamp, size Large (actual)• Price: €2,450 frame inc. shock, axle, headset









• Progressive geometry

• Extremely stable

• Two water bottle mounts





• Difficult to manual

• Quick direction changes aren't its strong suit

• On the heavier side of thing









