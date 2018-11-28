Video: Introducing The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test

The 2018
PINKBIKE
FIELD TEST
New bikes, real riders, proper terrain.
Words by Brian Park, photography by Trevor Lyden
This is the first annual Pinkbike Field Test. Every year much of the Pinkbike family makes the pilgrimage to Crankworx Whistler. This year we flew in our entire team of technical editors from around the globe so that after the flippy spinny stuff was done and the crowds cleared out, we could spend a few weeks reviewing a dozen new 2019 bikes on Whistler's incredible trail network.
We broke the bikes up into 3 loose categories, because arguing about arbitrary comparisons is one of our favourite things to do, and spent some time comparing and contrasting the bikes. We also checked out 3 new value-driven trail bikes for 2019 in a separate feature.
(or whatever it's called these days)
We'll be kicking things off tomorrow with the Santa Cruz Bronson, and we'll be releasing the rest of the Field Tests daily. Stay tuned!
125 Comments
That is, unless you were talking about the huck to flat portion of the Field Test. There definitely wasn't a transition there.
www.outdoorgearlab.com/topics/biking/best-mountain-bike
Me bitch about it? Of course I would...
Hmm, why not both?
Zero points for working out which one I'm talking about
Perhaps they don't trust the message?
Please rename this test as "The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test for Dentists"
Thanks,
The Common Man
Please check out the upcoming value bike tests that are mentioned in this article Soon!
Post a Comment