VIDEOS

Video: Introducing The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test

Nov 28, 2018
by Brian Park  


The 2018
PINKBIKE
FIELD TEST
New bikes, real riders, proper terrain.
Words by Brian Park, photography by Trevor Lyden


This is the first annual Pinkbike Field Test. Every year much of the Pinkbike family makes the pilgrimage to Crankworx Whistler. This year we flew in our entire team of technical editors from around the globe so that after the flippy spinny stuff was done and the crowds cleared out, we could spend a few weeks reviewing a dozen new 2019 bikes on Whistler's incredible trail network.


2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Always colour coordinate your car to your bike.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test


We broke the bikes up into 3 loose categories, because arguing about arbitrary comparisons is one of our favourite things to do, and spent some time comparing and contrasting the bikes. We also checked out 3 new value-driven trail bikes for 2019 in a separate feature.


TRAIL

Giant Trance 29
• 115mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 66.5° head-tube angle
Cannondale Habit Carbon
• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 66° head-tube angle

GT Sensor Carbon
• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65.5° head-tube angle
Yeti SB130
• 130mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65.5° head-tube angle


TRAIL / ENDURO

Specialized Stumpjumper 29
• 140mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 66.5° head-tube angle
Trek Remedy
• 150mm (R) / 160mm (F) travel
• 27.5" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65.5° head-tube angle

Kona Process 153 Carbon
• 153mm (R) / 160mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 66° head-tube angle
Santa Cruz Bronson
• 150mm (R) / 160mm (F) travel
•27.5" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65.1° head-tube angle

Yeti SB150
• 150mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 64.5° head-tube angle


SUPER ENDURO
(or whatever it's called these days)

Pivot Firebird
• 162mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65° head-tube angle
Devinci Spartan
• 165mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65° head-tube angle

Scott Ransom
• 170mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 64.5° head-tube angle


2018 Pinkbike Field Test
There's a reason we chose Whistler, and the trails were incredible.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Every bike was subjected to a huck-to-flat test.


THE RIDERS


2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Mike Kazimer
Discipline: Trail/Enduro
Notes: Managing Tech Editor, self proclaimed winner of all Mike vs Mike videos.
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Sarah Moore
Discipline: Trail
Notes: Content manager, so nice it's almost concerning, and damn fast.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Mike Levy
Discipline: Trail/Enduro
Notes: Technical Editor, shit disturber, drives a ridiculous blue Mini.
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Richard Cunningham
Discipline: Trail & value bikes
Notes: Senior editor, industry legend, builds and flies airplanes in his spare time.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Paul Aston
Discipline: Super Enduro
Notes: Technical Editor, never ridden a bike that was too long for him.
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Daniel Sapp
Discipline: Trail, Trail/Enduro
Notes: Technical Editor, his southern drawl compensates for our Canadian accents.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Alex Evans
Discipline: Super Enduro
Notes: Content Manager, refuses to turn on the heat in the winter, nabbed a Top 5 in UK DH Nationals back in 2005.
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Support Staff
Thanks to Ryys Syryczynski, Chris Ricci, Trevor Lyden, Scott Barkemeyer, Tyler Lelacheur, Peter Wojnar, and everyone else who helped out on this project.


Levy going his favourite direction.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Levy and Rockstar Energy...
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Adam the Privateer sending the "mini" ramp.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test
So many snacks.
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Even more snacks.

RC showing the kids how it's done.


We'll be kicking things off tomorrow with the Santa Cruz Bronson, and we'll be releasing the rest of the Field Tests daily. Stay tuned!

Must Read This Week
Exclusive: Richie Rude & Jared Graves Failed Drug Test at EWS France
155278 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
115390 views
Interview: Richie Rude Comments on Failed Drug Test
63234 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
57171 views
Online Deals - Black Friday 2018
50657 views
YT Introduces New Limited Edition Top-Spec Alloy Capra
48433 views
Interview: Jared Graves Comments on Failed Drug Test
48270 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Neuron
41064 views

125 Comments

  • + 47
 I hope that these people know they have the coolest job ever.
  • + 30
 I do Smile
  • - 2
 @Llamapooch Only if it pays well and comes with retirement or stock options! Just sayin.
  • + 5
 @bohns1: If that's not a joke, that's just sad, because a great job is not measured by the retirement plan. That only means you're compensated well.
  • + 1
 @llamapooch Don't tell the dentists, they'll get upset.
  • + 24
 I am so excited I peed a little bit.
  • + 7
 "For f**ks sake Randy you pissed yourself bud, You pissed yourself too Mr. Lahey."
  • + 0
 @BigEvil: I'm a little more drunk now... on the bright side, when these tests are done at least we'll know what the best bike is and we won't have to argue about it anymore and we can move to solving global poverty or some sh!t.
  • + 20
 I am disappointed by the lack of transitions.
  • + 4
 This is the 'second place' test.
  • + 10
 They said only new frames for 2019, technically the new SBG transitions came out last year and the 2019 versions are the same (except for the carbon Smuggler and carbon Patrol, I think). Lots of coverage of them on Pinkbike though.
  • - 1
 Yep- felt the same. No Tranny love Pinkbike? Is the the snappy rear ends on beefy fronts that have you down? Lots of bikes out there and get that not all can be included- however given Transitions positioning in the "geometry wars" as pushing a decreased fork offset in addition to all current long/low/slack trends...they seem like an important one. Love my Sentinel and excited to be on some Ron Burgundy colourway carbon for next year. Thanks for the reviews though! Can't cover em all.
  • + 1
 @snl1200: they were new for 2018...
  • + 6
 @gierbil, we've already reviewed the Sentinel and the Smuggler, and you'll see a Scout featured in the Value Bikes video.

That is, unless you were talking about the huck to flat portion of the Field Test. There definitely wasn't a transition there.
  • + 13
 Say whatever you want about Levy, and that damn down country crap...that Mini is badass.
  • + 5
 Agreed Smile
  • + 1
 Except for that worn front tire. Mini needs alignment, badly!
  • + 0
 @mikelevy: Fender flares FTW.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy are you sure your wheel offset is right? Big Grin
  • + 3
 @yonderboy: There was an "issue" for a little while that was solved by replacing everything fml haha
  • + 0
 @Quebracho: No, I'm never sure of anything with the Mini tbh
  • + 0
 @mikelevy: what did you do? Carry it onto the trail?
  • + 8
 @mikekazimer @mikelevy Could you guys put together a centralized page of all of your bike reviews? And then have it filterable by these designations (trail, enduro etc) and maybe by brand. That would make it much easier for all of us to better compare reviews instead of searching for individual bikes! (if this already exists, ignore me and send me the link please)
  • + 1
 www.vitalmtb.com
  • + 11
 RC goin deep!!!
  • + 1
 Old dudes rule!
  • + 6
 What a garbage article! Kazimer claims, and I quote "self proclaimed winner of all Mike vs Mike videos." We all saw Levy mowing down those donuts, Levy and Donuts: 1, Kazimer: 0.
  • + 3
 I know, it's fake news!
  • + 1
 Mr Levy dropped the donuts, too much muscle shines through the skin and vains can be now visible on the neck which was not the issue not so long ago. He even got the jaw line. It looks like he wants to sandbag the donut gobbler category and is allowed to enter only due to the past achievements
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: ''Donut gobbler category" lol
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: I am sorry to have objectified your body so much, I enjoy this privilege to be sexist to men, but I assume this will not last long, at some point the Fun Police will get there too and take everything from us. Unless I have your consent...
  • + 4
 Very cool! Much like the Bible of Bike Tests, which I look forward to every year. But...I literally never go to their website or read their content for anything else so I'd be into a similar thing done by the Pinkbike staff.
  • + 9
 That RC line tho!
  • + 6
 Father Time was sending it Pemberton.
  • + 2
 dude, I was thinking the same thing thats a gnarly ass line
  • + 3
 Ladies and Gentlemen, as for format and level of detail and comparison...Outdoorgearlabs is BY FAR AND WIDE the Gold Standard. Bible of bike is complete trash compared to this and it takes all of the goofy analogies and cliches out of the mix. I'd like to see some higher profile riders and other things be improved but regardless of its imperfections nothing comes close. I'd like to see most of the dedicated MTB publications doing more of that. It would GREATLY benefit the readers and push the manufacturers to up there game, not just their marketing/engagement:

www.outdoorgearlab.com/topics/biking/best-mountain-bike
  • + 1
 Bible of Bike was trash... sorry Vernon. It was. It always looked like a bunch of mutually loathing dudes who finished their riding career and got together for a reunion in a posh cabin to trash other people’s posh bikes. The only thing I missed there was them drinking some single malt in v-neck sweaters.
  • + 8
 The Bible of Pinkbikes
  • + 1
 It cant be the Bible without Vernon cleaning lines he's never cleaned before.
  • + 3
 Given the reach, travel and head tube angle, I think I would have put the Yeti 150 in the "Super Enduro" class. That has to be the most enduro AF bike that has come out in the last year. It is crazy long and slack.
  • + 3
 Lol yeah and 170 upfront. Who would think that was a trail bike lol??
  • + 1
 All those for re naming super enduro ‘Enduro AF’ ...
  • + 6
 29er, 29er, 29er... blah. need more 27.5. Neat test other than that.
  • + 2
 Most new trail to super enduro bikes these days that are big are 29ers, so it makes sense.
  • + 0
 @hoodlum785 Buddy, it's right at the top: it's a bike test, not a wheel size test.
  • + 2
 @tgent: Other than Sam's Mega 275 and Maes' GT Force. But I understand how keyboard pluckers would gravitate to the easy rolling wheelsize.
  • + 4
 Just spotted a typo in mike levys box. 'drives a ridiculous blue mini' Should obviously be 'drives a RAD AS FOOK blue mini' You're welcome.....
  • + 5
 Hoping to see some Commencal TR/AM 29 action on PB soon.
  • + 4
 We reviewed the AM 29 back in June: www.pinkbike.com/news/review-commencals-new-meta-am-29-team.html
  • + 4
 It will be miraculous if not a single bike climbs better than it should. ; ). That said can’t wait to read!
  • + 4
 All carbanz? Of course you would...

Me bitch about it? Of course I would...
  • + 2
 Wouldn't have it any other way haha There are a bunch of value bikes included in the test as well.
  • + 2
 5 bucks when the SB130 review comes out we will read "we aren't really sure where to put the SB130, the SB150 performs nearly the same but comes with more travel"
  • + 3
 Yeah, kind of seems like all bikes are good these days and reviewers are just splitting hairs.
  • + 1
 @RampageRandy: right, im sure the top riders would still be the top riders no matter what major brand name was on their bikes
  • + 1
 @santacruz-ing: I'm a little drunk... was that sarcastic? Or are you agreeing with my insightful insight??
  • + 1
 I would even say there is no point in getting a bike of the Trail Selection over the Enduro one. 0,5kg saved for 20mm travel that you'll still need because of the possibilities of tires and geometry. Bet you cannot feel a difference in climbing.
  • + 2
 @SickEdit: If you’re only climbing for the sake of descending, sure. If you’re riding a lot of inbetween style stuff and flowy, meandering trail, you can tend to get lost in all that travel and it can really sap the fun out of a ride.
  • + 0
 I'd be nice to see some Ibis, Transition and Rocky. Geez Rocky is right up there. I never get why certain bikes just get left out. There has to be a rental place that has that stuff right?? I never like the idea of "Well they didn't send us a free one to try"...
  • + 2
 We focused on the absolute newest bikes that were available at the time - the Ibis Ripmo was reviewed earlier in the year (www.pinkbike.com/news/review-ibis-ripmo.html), along with the Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt (www.pinkbike.com/news/review-rocky-mountain-thunderbolt-carbon.html), and a Transition Scout is included in the 'Value Bikes' video.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: What about the Evil Offering?
  • + 3
 @Artigas: we spoke to them and they weren't able to get us one in time.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: I love it when the Mike's lay the smackdown. I also Love this test set up!
  • + 0
 These are all bikes that previously had reviews done on PB I believe correct? We always asked for comparison reviews, so bravo on that for sure, giving the public what they want! My only disappointment is there aren't really any wild cards in here; I think all of these are "ohhhh, I've seen this one before". I'd guess this is just a combination of all the bikes the PB reviewers had on-hand at the time, right? Not a bad thing, still exciting. Just not quiiiiite as exciting as it could have been with a whole fleet of different bikes.
  • + 1
 Nope, these are all new, yet to be reviewed bikes for us.
  • + 1
 Hey guys, should we base our colour scheme on turd or vom?
Hmm, why not both?

Zero points for working out which one I'm talking about
  • + 1
 Can’t wait for the bronson review. Currently on a 3rd gen nomad and think the new bronson would be a significant improvement on my home trails
  • + 2
 Will these tests be performed with or without the use of banned performance enhancing substances?
  • + 1
 No, just a lot of donuts and fizzy pops.
  • + 1
 "Descends like a butterfly"? I am not sure what it means, but with as cliche as those descriptions are, I guess it means as much as any of the over used analogies...
  • + 3
 Most of the butterflies I observe descend like drunken sailors, so maybe that's it?
  • + 2
 Just in time for lunch. Perfect.
  • + 1
 And not a single Trust Performance suspension fork was tested that day.

Perhaps they don't trust the message?
  • + 1
 This testing was done long before Trust's fork every showed up. I've been using it on the front of the Dash, and I'm close to putting it on the Mondraker Foxy.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: Dash with a Trust. Can you also do a work up on the mortgage used to pay for it as well? I think Pinkbike owes it to its readers to really break down the costs.
  • + 1
 how much does the carbon process 153 29er in large weigh and how big is your kon'er boner after riding it?
  • + 1
 Dang pinkbike staffers are going to be getting a lot of free trips for their "reviews".
  • + 3
 no 27.5? waz-diz?
  • + 2
 I mean other than the Remedy and Nomad... you are correct, no 27.5 bikes.
  • + 1
 Bronson and Remedy.
  • + 1
 @TheBearDen: nomad?
  • + 1
 @NebulousNate: yeah thats my bad. look to similar brain just went to Nomad lol
  • + 2
 The new GT Force would have been good 27.5 to have in this test.
  • + 2
 That last shot. Blimey RC
  • + 2
 Love the direct comparisons of bikes!
  • + 1
 Yay! Though some of the bikes I really wanted to see are unfortunately missing.
  • + 1
 i cant believe you guys didnt review the **INSERT RANDOM BIKE HERE** !! that totally deserved to be on the list!
  • + 1
 I was hoping you’d have a look at the new Fuji Auric LT Frown
  • + 2
 I have one! It looks a lot better than last years bike, and the angles are dialed now. It'll get a full review soon.
  • + 1
 Looking forward to this! Will riders pick their favourites of the group?
  • + 1
 so by the looks of it 27,5 is dead?
  • + 1
 Too many 29ers to interest me
  • + 1
 50% of those carbon bikes were built in the same factory.
  • + 1
 Nice rally car, Mike Levy!!!
  • + 1
 That Yeti SB150 belongs in the super-enduro cat with the 170 mm fork!
  • + 2
 This is wicked.
  • + 0
 Also known as 66ish, 65ish and 64ish. DH is 63ish so I guess this makes sense.
  • + 2
 Bring out the donuts!
  • + 1
 They're always out!
  • + 0
 ahh disappointing...please pick the fastest bike, well when Sam Hill is riding it!!
  • + 0
 I hope RC is okay, I'm pretty sure that's not the line.
  • + 3
 RC was crushing it, that's definitely the line.
  • + 1
 Awesome
  • + 1
 Tough job!!!
  • + 1
 No hardtails?
  • + 1
 Very stoked!!!My Stylus just came in the mail today.
  • + 1
 awesome!
  • + 0
 and please pick some of the cheaper brands....thanks
  • + 2
 "We also checked out 3 new value-driven trail bikes for 2019 in a separate feature".
  • + 1
 Best of luck as the test happened last summer.
  • + 0
 No Sentinel? Right on Pinkbike.
  • + 4
 www.pinkbike.com/news/transition-sentinel-review-2017.html Smile
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Carbon is out now Smile
  • + 2
 @mdeppi: Same thing, more money Smile
  • + 1
 @mdeppi: same bike, get off the carbon makes for a whole new bike thing. just a bit lighter, jeeesh.
  • - 2
 Dear Mod,

Please rename this test as "The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test for Dentists"

Thanks,
The Common Man
  • + 2
 Really? You should watch, and listen, to the entire video.
  • + 1
 Dear @skidmarkbro

Please check out the upcoming value bike tests that are mentioned in this article Smile Soon!
  • - 1
 Super Enduro = trail bikes with too much travel
  • - 2
 Huck to flat - "hey, I took all the air out of the suspension and most of the tire pressure...take a pic."
  • - 3
 If you are curious as to who is contributing lots of money to Pinkbike advertising, this list should serve nicely as a reminder.
  • + 21
 You know that you can see the list of advertisers right on the homepage, right?
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: Damn. And right in plain sight. You've found @ryan83 's kryptonite.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.073454
Mobile Version of Website