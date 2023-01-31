First Look: The 2023 Bold Unplugged Mixes Aggression With Integration

Jan 31, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Bold are a Swiss company who are very happy to do things very differently, as the name would suggest. Their design is moving away from the well-trodden path and - good news internet - it definitely doesn't look like a Session! Bold seem keen to establish itself as more than a mere novelty, and after Scott acquired a majority share in the Swiss brand, make no mistake Bold mean business. So this certainly isn't Bold's first bike, or even its first Unplugged. Rather, this is a new take on their enduro platform. Since Scott's acquisition, they've been busy. In 2021 they released the new Linkin trail bike.
Bold Unplugged Details
• Wheel size: 29" or 27.5/29"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 160 rear / 170mm fork
• 63.2 - 64.5° head angle
• Angle adjust headset
• Flip chip and wheel-size chip
• Chainstay length: 437mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price from $8,999.99
boldcycles.com

That bike, although shorter-travel and lighter than the Unplugged, had some of the same features. Most obviously, a shock competely housed within the frame. Since Scott came on board, you might have also seen the Spark and Genius also go down a similar route. However, there is one major difference in that the Bold bikes hold their shocks horizontally. This low-slung mounting means that they can benefit from a large post insertion depth.

The three-piece lower link that drives the shock inside the frame. The piece on the upper right is for the non-drive side and has a small crevice to drive a magnet so you can see where your sag point is.

This bike has 160 mm of rear travel and is paired to a 170 mm fork, and is made of the same HMX carbon that you'll find on other Scott bikes. The frame's suspension design is referred to as Internal Suspension Technology Virtual Pivot, or IST VP, which focuses on keeping the frame weight low. The main pivot rotates around the bottom bracket, and the three-piece lower assembly has a yoke that drives the rear part of the shock inside the frame. Ensuring the correct preload on this assembly is vital and requires a special tool that comes with the bike.

Bold's design hopes to make accessing the shock easy enough to not put off those wary of over-complicated design. In some ways, they've done a good job of placating those concerns with a button-operated hatch that opens up to reveal the head of the shock. From there, you can access the compression and rebound adjustment, as well as the valve to pump the shock up. The shock in the frame is a modified Fox DPX2.


It won't be for everyone, but I think it's a very slick looking bike.

Frame Details

The geometry and wheel size adjustments are housed within one another.
A small but effective chain guide is made for the frame.

There is a lot to talk about with the Bold. Let's start with the front of the bike.

The bike uses a one-piece Syncros Hixon carbon bar and stem. The bike's cables are all routed through the headset, but when the shock is in the frame that's hardly surprising. While that might well put off riders who want function over form, the adjustable headset should recapture their attention. The Syncros angle adjust headset has two plastic cups that, depending on their orientation, can offer 1-degree of adjustment. There is also a flip-chip on the upper stay of the rear triangle to make smaller adjustments to the geometry, around 0.3 of a degree to the head angle and 8 mm to the BB height. That flip chip is housed within a secondary, larger chip, which can adjust the frame between 29" and 27.5" rear wheels. For a frame that screams "gimmick" in one breath, there are a lot of reassuring and pragmatic features mentioned in the next.

Peek-a-boo.

Should you enjoy spiting Mike Levy from afar, and actively enjoy using climbing switches on your shock, Bold has you covered too, albeit in a slightly more convoluted manner. With the shock housed within the frame, the only way to adjust it on the fly would be a remote lever, and that's exactly what you get. The remote, which thankfully avoids the pitfalls of Scott's tri-lock system, has three positions. It not only adjusts compression but also air volume which can effectively provide geometry as well as suspension adjustment.

The linkage and rear end look distinctly stouter than the Linkin platform.

Subtle off-white coloring and tasteful branding, but does it have a watermark?

The frame also features a Save the Day Kit. This is a whole sleeve that slides out the shock door. On there, you have pretty much everything you need for trail-side fixes. There is also a tool located on the inside of the door. and Bold has also included a tool that doubles up as a lever on the rear axle for quick adjustments. The rear axle tool features a T25, T30, and 6 mm Allen key. All of the Bold-made hardware uses the Torx system, however, on what is an expensive bolt it would be nice if they'd swapped out any allen key fits on the cockpit to also fall within the same family of fittings.

AXS only folks.
And then extra cables on the other side.

There is also a discrete chain tool and plenty of slap protection to hopefully keep your chain on and quiet, irrespective of what you're riding. Both bikes in the range use AXS shifting, and this frame isn't compatible with a standard mechanical derailleur as it has nowhere to house the cables.

The hatch has a button-operated opening...
... and the Save the Day Kit is a nice touch.


Geometry


The geometry of the Bold is quite aggressive, and not just in the most obvious ways. Normally, when we're talking about new bikes we focus on the head angle, and although it can be as slack as 63.2 degrees it's not the figure that jumps out to me. In fact, the figure that catches my eye is the 644 mm stack on the large, which is combined with a 25 mm rise bar in that size. This is comparatively high and when coupled with the shorter-than-some rear end of 437 mm it's likely going to be a bike that is very happy to weight the rear wheel, while also going to give the rider plenty of opportunity to scoop up the high front end.

That large stack number is also paired with a long reach figure. For small, medium, large and extra-large, the reach goes 425, 460, 490 and 520mm respectively. Although these figures are quite large, thanks to that high front, the effective top tube is relatively middle of the road in respect to its sizing. The seat tube angle is also given as 77.8 degrees. This is quite on trend for an enduro bike although the geometry chart doesn't stipulate what BB mode that's running in. It's also worth noting that this bike uses the same shock technology found on the latest generation of Scott bikes. What this means is that as you click up the compression setting between open, traction and closed remote settings, you'll also be adjusting the volume of the air shock, meaning that it should ride higher in its travel and keep the seat tube angle steeper still.

Going between wheel sizes, Bold does a great job of keeping it consistent with only one or two dimensions changing, and when they do it's by as little as a millimeter.



Models & Pricing

Frames are available in two colorways and sell for $5,999 USD.

The no-expense Unplugged Ultimate retails for $10,999, which is a lot for a bicycle. The kit features an Ohlins fork, SRAM X01 AXS drivetrain, and Shimano XTR brakes.

The slightly cheaper, but still expensive Pro model shares the same frame, but comes with SRAM GX AXS, Shimano SLX brakes and Fox Performance parts. Not bad kit by any means, but certainly not what you'd expect to see on an $8,999 bike.


Initial Impressions

The Bold offers a lot for an enduro bike. The internal shock, high-grade low-weight carbon, and aggressive angles certainly captured my attention. While I've only spent a few weeks on the bike as Squamish wakes up from winter, some things are very apparent. Firstly, due to the high front, long reach, and short-ish rear center, it feels as if there is quite a lot of bike in front of you. Naturally, that lends itself more to steep trails than flatter ones.

The suspension seems to offer a relatively middle-of-the-road feel. It's somewhat disappointing to not feel a bit better small bump sensitivity in the open mode, especially considering you have the option to temper the shock's sensitivity on the fly. Riding it, it definitely seems to be a bike that's more at home cruising on fire roads than scrambling up technical singletrack - which is very different to the Linkin 150 that offered heaps of traction. That said, I'm going to take the next few rides to explore setup to see if I can negate this issue.

When carving through steep turns, however, the Bold comes alive. It's hard to imagine core mountain bike riders ever looking at a bike with fully internal everything as aggressive or out there - but the Bold is just that, and offers geometry that will make you feel at home when you're riding steep committing trails.

I look forward to reviewing this bike in full in the coming months.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Bold Cycles Bold Unplugged


70 Comments

  • 39 0
 Having worked on these and the infamous modern Spark, this one genuinely is a compete fuck around to work on. Had one with a shock issue, and removing and replacing the shock was one of the most tedious jobs I've done last year, especially considering how quick it should have been. The Spark is a little annoying, but honestly not too bad. This one does not spark any joy.
  • 8 0
 Sounds like it could use a tiny little integrated mechanic.
  • 3 0
 BOLD CEO, excitedly: "SVENSSON! Give me everything you have on tiny little integrated mechanics by noon today!"
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: Scotty, we need more power, the shields are getting low.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: Switzerland is not Sweden. Still…
  • 23 0
 This comment section is going to be disaster.
  • 11 0
 Do you mean people mixing up there, their, and they're, and forgetting Oxford commas? Yup, it's going to be a nightmare.
  • 1 0
 integrated
  • 1 1
 That is a bold statement.
  • 1 0
 @tacklingdummy:

This ain't Amsterdam, Vince.
  • 1 0
 @bigtim: Your rite.
  • 23 2
 F**K every brand that’s pushing towards AXS only drivetrains since they can figure out cable routing… get the f**k outta here ehhhhhhh
  • 17 0
 SLX brakes on a $9k bike...
  • 4 0
 While I generally agree with what you are saying, it's worth noting that SLX brakes aren't holding any bike back. They are actually amazing brakes and are basically no different than XT/XTR. I would put them on my dream bike any day.
  • 1 0
 @dresendsit: true...they work but at $9k+ for a complete build, the standard needs to be a bit higher than just "yeah, they work."
  • 9 0
 I was planning on complaining about this.

But then I saw the frame only price was more than my l current entire bike at $6k, and realized that there was no use complaining. I’ll never even be considering this.

That said personally the geo looks pretty good, other than the chainstays. I personally think tall stacks in larger sizes should usually be accompanied by long chainstays to keep some weight on the front tire. But obviously that’s a personal preference.
  • 5 0
 so glad the frame only is $6k so the surgeons don't have to settle for some vietnamese value frame from Yeti for $5k.
  • 2 0
 @WasatchEnduro: "vietnamese value" this is what I'm going to now call my little soldier
  • 1 1
 That is pretty BOLD of them to be asking $6k for just a frame.
  • 13 1
 Not integrated enough, and too cheap. Not for me.
  • 10 0
 "...this frame isn't compatible with a standard mechanical derailleur as it has nowhere to house the cables."

Stopped reading after that sentence.
  • 1 0
 Exactly. Sounds like that company (hopfully not many more) are drinking the roadbike Koolaid
  • 5 0
 I love it when bike companies do weird and wonderful engineering to "keep the weight low" and then won't tell how much their frame weighs. I'll just have to assume it'll be heavy then. Not that I'd ever consider spending 6 grand on one.
  • 9 1
 Wow... this has really sparked my interest.
  • 9 2
 Genius comment
  • 8 0
 Unplugged, except for the 40 cables heading to the rear shock!
  • 7 0
 Unplugged, except for the 6 batteries needed to shift gears and adjust the saddle.
  • 1 1
 @hamncheez: I don't think it comes with a wireless dropper...not sure why though
  • 10 4
 I may be sent to the chair for this comment, but it looks really good. To each their own but this is the first bike in a while that's genuinely made me say, damn that's nice.
  • 1 0
 Go to the chair
  • 4 1
 I had two friends' rides ruined in two consecutive days last week by AXS derailleurs not acting as they are supposed to. No thanks. I can't remember the last time I saw a broken shifter cable on a ride, but I've seen multiple ride-ending AXS dropper and derailleur failures or user errors, even in the small sample size of people that have it, over the past year (forgot to charge battery, or battery popped off mid-ride, or bluetooth won't connect, or coin battery dies).

Also love irony of a bike that takes wires away on the right side of the bar then has to add them to the left side of the bar for lockout's sake because of an internal shock.

Comical that someone would pay this much for a bike. With supply chain glut markdowns and layoffs you can get a nice SLX-equipped carbon bike for just under $4k now brand new.
  • 1 0
 I've rode AXS on the last three on my mountain bikes including reverb AXS dropper, my road bike is Red AXS I've had so much AXS stuff I've sold and that has been through my shop with zero issues.. We had shifting issues which was released on a update on the app but was fixed quickly after.....
  • 1 0
 I'm impressed at how many AXS failures you've witnessed... I think I'm with the 99.99% of other AXS owners who remember to charge & secure their batteries, but I haven't had a single issue in
3 seasons.
  • 4 0
 Cables, cables everywhere.
Except the rear derailleur. Gotta look clean, y’know?
  • 2 0
 Nice cables, peasant!
  • 5 0
 Wait this isn’t an e-bike?
  • 3 0
 Clean looking bike, except for the Twin-lock. Really not a fan of bikes that require the use of lock out type levers in order to perform well.
  • 3 0
 "The shock in the frame is a modified Fox DPX2"

Would be good to know what is modified and, more importantly, how long Fox have committed to providing the proprietary spares
  • 1 0
 It's perhaps a well designed bike on some aspects (shock integration, design, etc), but did they really put a proprietary shock ("modified Fox"...) in an exposed place from rocks and stuff, only covered by a piece of plastic ? They did not mention a "carbon guard", so... That sound horrible.
  • 3 0
 Right hand side of handlebars: Ahh...nice and simples

Left hand side of handlebars: Arrrrrrrrrrrrrgggggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 4 0
 Trying to look like an e-bike without the motor…interesting methodology
  • 2 0
 Maybe the first time this has ever been said, but I don't know why anyone wouldn't save $3-4k and buy an Intense if they want a VPP enduro bike.
  • 5 1
 Bold Buttplug
  • 3 0
 Can't wait for the e-unplugged.
  • 3 0
 Plugged frame holes for shifter….. smh
  • 4 0
 Sweet the 2024 Ransom!
  • 5 2
 I think that thing is fucking awesome
  • 2 0
 Well, at least the gear cable doesn't go through the headset.
  • 2 0
 Anyone else looking at that down tube and reading PLOG ?
  • 1 0
 Stop already. Work on the gearbox, and make suspension that doesn't require full tear-downs annually.
  • 2 0
 620mm stack for a large bike is not enough, change my mind
  • 1 0
 agree, same as the new fuel EX... they made the perfect do-it-all bike but then decided "nah lets not make it perfect, give it low stack and small headtube"

absolute mind boggling why brands use low stack/short headtubes
  • 1 2
 After buying 2 mullet bikes in 3 years, I vow to never waste my money on a bike that doesn't have a full 27.5 option from factory ever again. Not that I would ever waste my money on a bike this expensive.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney , any idea what specific adapter is used to connect AXS shifter to I-Spec EV brake collar?
  • 1 0
 hey Scott...how you doing....you got room at the table?
  • 1 0
 I see now that Scott owns a majority stake in Bold...nm, makes sense
  • 3 3
 Looks kinda Evil but without the delta link mess. Like the looks but not the price Big Grin
  • 2 0
 looks like a scott
  • 1 0
 The name is the perfect setup for their upcoming e-bike
  • 1 0
 Unplugged…batteries not included (or maybe at least one is?)
  • 1 0
 It's really nice to have all of the features I don't want all in one bike.
  • 1 0
 Impressive, very nice. Now let's see Paul Allen's dentist bike.
  • 1 0
 This is the bike we all drew as a kid.
  • 1 0
 LOLOLOL
  • 1 0
 Great Scott!
  • 1 0
 What in tarnation
  • 1 1
 maybe Dangerholm can pimp one so it actually looks nice?
  • 1 0
 what a ball ache
  • 1 1
 That's a BOLD new SCOTT.
  • 2 4
 No motor no thanks





