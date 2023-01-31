First Look: The 2023 Bold Unplugged Mixes Aggression With Integration



Bold are a Swiss company who are very happy to do things very differently, as the name would suggest. Their design is moving away from the well-trodden path and - good news internet - it definitely doesn't look like a Session! Bold seem keen to establish itself as more than a mere novelty, and after Scott acquired a majority share in the Swiss brand , make no mistake Bold mean business. So this certainly isn't Bold's first bike, or even its first Unplugged. Rather, this is a new take on their enduro platform. Since Scott's acquisition, they've been busy. In 2021 they released the new Linkin trail bike. Bold Unplugged Details

• Wheel size: 29" or 27.5/29"

• Carbon frame

• Travel: 160 rear / 170mm fork

• 63.2 - 64.5° head angle

• Angle adjust headset

• Flip chip and wheel-size chip

• Chainstay length: 437mm

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price from $8,999.99

• boldcycles.com

The three-piece lower link that drives the shock inside the frame. The piece on the upper right is for the non-drive side and has a small crevice to drive a magnet so you can see where your sag point is.

It won't be for everyone, but I think it's a very slick looking bike.

Frame Details

The geometry and wheel size adjustments are housed within one another. A small but effective chain guide is made for the frame.

The linkage and rear end look distinctly stouter than the Linkin platform.

Subtle off-white coloring and tasteful branding, but does it have a watermark?

AXS only folks. And then extra cables on the other side.

The hatch has a button-operated opening... ... and the Save the Day Kit is a nice touch.

Geometry

Models & Pricing

Frames are available in two colorways and sell for $5,999 USD.

The no-expense Unplugged Ultimate retails for $10,999, which is a lot for a bicycle. The kit features an Ohlins fork, SRAM X01 AXS drivetrain, and Shimano XTR brakes.

The slightly cheaper, but still expensive Pro model shares the same frame, but comes with SRAM GX AXS, Shimano SLX brakes and Fox Performance parts. Not bad kit by any means, but certainly not what you'd expect to see on an $8,999 bike.

Initial Impressions