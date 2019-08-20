Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike

Aug 20, 2019
by Mike Levy  

Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
REVIEW
SANTA CRUZ 2020 TALLBOY

WORDS: Mike Levy
PHOTOS: Dane Perras


As more and more riders turn to less travel, and bikes with less travel get better and better, you could probably make a decent argument for trail bikes being the most relevant segment for much of the mountain biking world. Now, instead of lugging a soft-pedaling, slacked-out rig that makes climbs more difficult than they need to be in order to maximize fun on the descent, there are a good number of trail bikes fit for that purpose that manage to do a hell of a lot with what little they have.

Santa Cruz's all-new Tallboy isn't a surprise - it was one of their last models waiting for a redesign - and it's not exactly a shock to see it using their lower-link VPP suspension to deliver 120mm of travel, 10mm more than the previous version. They've paired that with a 130mm-travel fork, big wheels, and new-school geometry that should see the Tallboy fit for all sorts of purposes that would have troubled a trail bike not that long ago.

Tallboy Details

• Intended use: Trail
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear-wheel travel: 120mm
• Fork travel: 130mm
• Head angle: 65.5-degrees
• Reach: 468mm (lrg)
• All-new frame and geometry
• Adjustable chainstay length
• Alloy, CC and C carbon frames
• Sizes: XS - XXL (lrg tested)
• Weight: 28.3lb (as pictured)
• MSRP: $8,199 USD
• More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com
My test rig is the CC X01 RSV model that comes with Santa Cruz's own Reserve carbon wheels for $8,199 USD, but you'll have to pay even more if you want the Shimano XTR or SRAM AXS drivetrains on the top two versions - they go for $9,799 and $10,399 USD. There are less expensive carbon models, of course, but if all that sounds more than just a bit over the top to you, the same geometry and suspension kinematics can be found on the $2,699 USD AL D model that's assembled around an aluminum frame.

Speaking of frames, you can get that alloy one for $1,999 and the high-end carbon CC frame for $3,099 USD.


Contents

Introduction
The Details
Geometry
Revised Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
Comparing Bikes
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take

Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
The Tallboy CC X01 RSV that's reviewed here costs $8,199 USD, acronyms included.




Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
New Tallboy, who dis? Santa Cruz uses their lower-link VPP system, just like on the two 'towers, the Bronson, and the Nomad, to deliver 120mm of travel.


The Details

The all-new frame mirrors the lines of the Bronson and Santa Cruz's other longer travel machines that use their lower-link VPP suspension layout. Compare this fresh, fourth-gen Tallboy to the version that came before it and it's easy to see that the two look nothing alike. Gone is the old toptube-mounted shock and classic dual-triangle look, replaced with a low-slung Fox damper and lines that are ready for action, probably because it resembles their heavier hitting bikes like the Megatower.


Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
My test bike got the slightly lighter CC carbon frame (left). There's 10mm of chainstay length adjustment (right) via chips at the dropout. You'll need to use a different brake adapter, though, but at least it comes with the bike.


And speaking of the Megatower, the Tallboy uses similar inserts at the axle to let riders pick a chainstay length of either 430mm or 440mm. I had planned on ranting about how such adjustments only add complication and cost while only serving as another bullet point on the sales floor, but Santa Cruz does have a sound-ish angle for the feature: If you want to run 2.6" wide rubber with decent clearance, you'll want to put it in the longer setting... Which should also be the only setting.

The change requires a different brake mount to be used (they both come with the bike), the non-drive-side chip to be flipped after loosening a micro-sized set-screw that holds it in place, and the different drive-side chip/derailleur hanger to be installed. This one is likely a set-and-forget for most of us.


Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
A flip-chip at the lower shock mount lets you adjust the geometry by the smallest amounts. It's a tuning tool that isn't made to vastly change the bike's performance.


But wait, there's still more flipping to be done, this time down at the lower shock mount where a chip offers either a 'HI' or 'LO' setting. Am I high for thinking that the majority of us would automatically default to the latter, even if we didn't know the geometry it provides? That'd probably be me, to be honest, and that's the setting that the bike spent the most time in; it provides a 65.5-degree head angle, a 76.2-degree seat angle, and 41mm of drop at the bottom bracket that's 332mm high.

Turn the chip around and you'll get head and seat angles that are literally just 0.2-degrees steeper, otherwise known as basically nothing. There are big changes at the bottom bracket, however, with 3mm of height added. Jokes aside, the idea with these adjustments isn't to drastically alter the bike's character, of course, but just as a modest tuning option. You might want to go LO to compensate for your 2.6" wide tires or if you over-over-forked the bike, for example. Or not, but you have the ability.


Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
It's 2019 and tubes molded into the frame for internal routing (left) is the only way that internal routing should be done, just like on the Tallboy. The stock chainstay protector is ribbed for not just your pleasure, but others as well; no one wants to listen to you jangle your way through rock gardens.


Santa Cruz really does have their frames well sorted; you can fit a giant water bottle inside the front triangle, the bottom bracket shell has threads in it, and internally-molded tubes mean that you push a line in through one hole and it comes out the opposite end like some sort of witchcraft has been used. Some of the smaller but still important details include a ribbed chain slap protector, ISCG 05 tabs for a guide or guard, and the cutest little fender protecting the Fox shock.


Geometry

Back to the numbers for a minute. Santa Cruz has gone more contemporary than crazy, with my large-sized test rig seeing a 468mm reach on LO (or 470mm on HI) that's feeling pretty comfy for a lot of people around my 5' 10" height. At the ends of the spectrum, the double-extra-large goes out to 515mm and the extra-small measures 398mm, while all six sizes share the same 430/440mm chainstay length.

Santa Cruz Tallboy review

Again, the angles are 65.5-degrees up front and 76.2-degrees for your bum in the LO setting. Those are a nip more aggressive than Trek's new Fuel EX that debuted a few days ago, but both brands chose geometry that makes sense for a lot of riders in a lot of places. Riders who run a lot of seatpost sticking out of the frame may still wish for an even steeper actual seat angle, but the rest of the numbers are well suited to this bike's intentions.


Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
Look familiar? The Tallboy's 120mm of travel comes via their lower-link VPP system.

Lower-Link VPP Suspension

Santa Cruz was tinkering with prototypes using a lower link-style VPP layout many years ago, and I even remember seeing a rough-looking aluminum example hanging from a hook at their HQ during a visit back in 2012. ''It's been a long time coming. It just took time for the packaging to be sorted out,'' Seb Kemp, Santa Cruz Brand Manager, told me when I asked how many years they've been tinkering with the layout. Front derailleurs being ditched helped, he explained, as did Boost spacing, but manufacturing the frame out of carbon, and especially the 'shock tunnel' that's just above the bottom bracket, wasn't in the cards not that long ago.

So, it's very different looking to the previous Tallboy, but very similar looking to the current Nomad, which was the first bike to get the lower-link VPP redesign back in 2017. The reason for the Nomad's switch, we were told, was that they wanted the bike to have a similar leverage ratio to the V10, and to get that you have to bolt the shock to the lower link.

The Tallboy is a different beast with different needs, obviously, but Santa Cruz says that the LLVPP layout is mega versatile, and changing the length of the links or pivot locations by just a smidge can have a drastic effect on the performance. Back to Kemp: ''Once the engineers figured out how to package lower-link VPP, it opened up the opportunity to give more of our bikes deeper in the range the kind of leverage curve that pairs well with current shocks. The lower-link VPP setup with the tune on the Fox shock on the 120mm Tallboy is designed to give near-cross-country pedal efficiency and singletrack traction.''
Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
The old Tallboy's shock was attached to the underside of the toptube and activated by the upper link. The new bike is the opposite.


Specifications

Specifications
Price $8199
Travel 120mm
Rear Shock Fox Float Performance Elite DPS
Fork RockShox Pike Select+, 130mm, 29"
Headset Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated Headset
Cassette SRAM XG1295 Eagle, 12spd, 10-50t
Crankarms SRAM X1 Eagle Carbon 148 DUB, 32t
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB 68/73mm Threaded BB
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle, 12spd
Chain SRAM X01 Eagle, 12spd
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle, 12spd
Handlebar Santa Cruz AM Carbon
Stem Race Face Aeffect R, alloy, +6° rise
Grips Santa Cruz Palmdale Grips
Brakes SRAM G2 RSC
Wheelset Santa Cruz Reserve 27
Hubs DT Swiss 350
Spokes DT Swiss Competition Race
Rim Santa Cruz Reserve 27 29" Carbon Rims
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II
Seat WTB Silverado Team Saddle
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth, 1X Lever, MatchMaker, 31.6
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras


Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras



Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
RIDING THE
Tallboy

Test Bike Setup

My strange-purple colored Tallboy saw a bit of action with some other parts attached to it, mainly SRAM's wireless AXS drivetrain and dropper post that have been making their cable-controlled counterparts feel slow and inaccurate. There's a too-wordy review coming soon, and a cage-match with XTR because I know that's what you want to see, but the gist of this ultra-pricey stuff is that it's impressive. As it should be, I guess.

The Tallboy's rear-suspension is simple to set-up; start with bodyweight or aim for 30-percent sag and go from there. At 156lb naked but with some donuts in me, I've had the pressure between 150 PSI and 170 PSI, with 165 being the magic number for my weight and terrain. Fox's Grip2 damper has been getting a lot of (deserved) love from us lately, but this bike was a reminder that RockShox's Charger 2.1 unit is top-notch as well - the Pike Select+ was impressive.

n a
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 39
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 156 lb
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death


Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
The Tallboy is an efficient climber with average technical abilities, but it'll all make sense on the way back down.

Climbing

It's always so much easier to talk about a bike when it does something that deserves a few exclamation points, a dash of hyperbole, or maybe even some italics. Good or bad, it doesn't really matter just so long as it's interesting. But when the bike just does all the things that it's supposed to, and it does them without any drama or complaint, things are, well, a bit less sensational.

That's the new Tallboy in a nutshell; calm, composed, and capable on the climbs, just like a modern, 120mm-travel trail bike should be.

Santa Cruz says that the Tallboy gets a bit less anti-squat than the Hightower while using a similar shock tune (in between light and medium for both compression and rebound, I'm told), so it makes sense that I reached for the pedal-assist switch about as much as Kazimer did when he reviewed the 140mm Hightower, which was basically never. The firmer feeling 120mm Tallboy isn't immune to the shock dipping in and out of its stroke slightly while you pedal - this isn't a cross-country race bike - but it's the ideal mix of forgiveness that lets you stay seated while powering up and over some rooty steps without it also feeling like you've got one wheel stuck in the mud.

The 120mm is firm enough that you shouldn't ever feel like you need to flip the Fox shock's blue lever when it comes to normal, day to day riding, and that includes those mind-numbing gravel road climbs where the only technical challenge is trying to stay awake.

I routinely left the suspension fully open for the entirety of many 5,000-foot days, even when that five grand was delivered via baby ass-smooth, machine-built, doubletrack of the most inclusive kind.

When things do get tricky enough to require choosing a line, the Tallboy meets - but really doesn't exceed - today's expectations of a 120mm rig. The Ibis Ripley is sharper and more likely to find that inside move or turn through an ultra-tight switchback with no effort, and there's a bit more life to it on power, but the Tallboy ain't no slouch. And to be fair, I managed to get the Santa Cruz to claw up a bunch of stuff that has troubled many other test bikes, the latest and greatest included.

Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
At 30-percent sag, there was no reason to reach for the pedal-assist lever.

Even so, the handling in the slow-speed jumbles of a tricky climb isn't quite as calm as the new Ibis or Trek Fuel EX, both of which come across as more composed at near-trackstand speeds. That said, who's buying these machines for how they handle just before you stall out and fall over because you couldn't unclip? Well, myself and maybe a few other kooks (hey, guys!), but if that's not your jam, I'm inclined to say that it's going to come down to skill and determination before bike choice on the climbs.


Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
With not much travel on hand, the Tallboy will always reward precision. That said, if there was ever a trail bike that could be a blunt weapon, it'll happily do that as well.

Descending

Since it's not a mountain bike review if there aren't a few clichés in it, I definitely need to refer to the Tallboy as some sort of trail scalpel. Thing is, when we talk about so-called scalpels, it's usually because the bike needs to be ridden with knife-like precision because, well, ya might get cut otherwise. The new Santa Cruz is a bit of a scalpel, too, just by virtue of only having 120mm of travel, but the well-sorted suspension, frame, and geometry let you ride it like a hatchet when the need arises.

Or the want. Especially the want.

Trail bikes are often less sure-footed than something a bit slacker, longer, and maybe squishier, but the Tallboy is unexpectedly composed when that's exactly what you need. It's been drier than an Arizona litterbox here lately, which means plenty of those fun, gravelly, hope-I-stay-up kind of corners where you're doing the 'trust fall' exercises with whoever made your tires. Santa Cruz's numbers add up to a bike that feels like it does the trust fall for you; the same tires in identical conditions on a few other test bikes didn't deliver anywhere near the same confidence when the trail (or myself) got a bit loose.

I spent the first few days on the Tallboy with the axle set to the shorter, 430mm length. That was fine. Then I put it to the 440mm setting and that was more fine. For a trail bike, it doesn't exactly feel short and easily placeable in the tightest of tight (even at 430mm) so I moved it to the longer mode because it didn't make the hard any harder but certainly helps everywhere else. It's not the most nimble machine, but the tradeoff is more control at the limits. It's simply calmer when things get sketchy.

I want to say that I found myself less likely to be taking those possibly slower but certainly more entertaining lines not because the bike isn't "playful" (clichés!) but because it's easy to ride it faster than most others in the same category.


Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
It's just 120mm, but you might be fooled into thinking there's a bit more after a few big impacts.


Suspension that just plain works certainly helps the Tallboy's cause, too, and the last time a bike's rear-end did this much with so little I was raving about Yeti's SB100. While the two aren't all that comparable otherwise, both squeeze pedaling performance, good support, and an effective ramp-up into a relatively small amount of space.

The Santa Cruz's rear-end does its job with so little fuss or drama that there's actually not much to say about it. The little Fox shock comes with a 0.4cc volume spacer installed, which was bang-on for me, and it's as supple at the opposite end of the stroke as you'd hope. I routinely used all of the travel but never felt it, and while it's nowhere near as supple and free-moving as the Fuel EX's suspension, it dulls edges and impacts about how you'd expect it to.

Modern trails bikes are fun as hell, but let's not kid ourselves here - you do need to be on your toes if you're trying to descend quickly, especially if all your buddies are on their those fun enduro rigs. If you take some chances, keeping up isn't usually a problem, but there's often something tricky that you might need to tiptoe through, be it a bit of chunder or the type of chute that you roll into few times each year at most.

Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
The Tallboy pedals well enough to cover huge miles, but it's also happy to roll down anything you might come across on that journey.

There's less tiptoeing on the Tallboy, though, and it's definitely the shortest-travel bike that I've pointed down a few steep lines. Sure, you can ride it like a classic trail bike every day of the week if that's how you like to roll, but it'll also happily oblige if you need it to be your blunt instrument. Can't say that about too many 120mm-travel bikes.



Technical Report

Santa Cruz Reserve Wheels: House-branded components usually get a bum rap, and while I can understand wanting so and so's stickers on your bike, it's hard to fault most of the high-end house-branded stuff these days. That goes for the Reserve 27 wheels on my Tallboy test bike that seemed to give zero shits about all of the pointy rocks that I kept running into. No flat tires, no dinged or cracked carbon, and no issues.


RockShox Pike Select+ Fork: The Tallboy's 130mm-travel fork was a reminder of just how good the Pike is. The adjustments are effective, the air spring and damper are dialed by this point, and the chassis is stout enough for the very large majority of riders that'll ever throw a leg over the Tallboy.



Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
The 130mm-travel Fuel EX was released only a few days ago. Ibis' 120mm Ripley is made for the same type of riding as the Tallboy.

How does it compare?

Ever heard of Trek's Fuel EX? You know, the one that was released only a few days ago. The one that I've been riding back-to-back against the Tallboy for the last month or so. Yeah, that one. We've got a video comparison of the two bikes (don't call it a shootout) coming out soon in which Kazimer and I actually agree on most of the talking points, but the bottom line is that the Tallboy and Fuel EX couldn't be more different.

With both bike's suspension left open, the Tallboy feels more than just marginally more efficient. Firmed up, the Fuel EX has plenty of jump to it, but you'll need to use that lever. No opinion there, just fact. The Fuel is a bit quicker in the steering department, and that'd make it my choice if the ride were full of awkward, mid-speed stuff instead of fast, rough, or steep trails - those places are where the Tallboy is more at home. Yes, both bikes are capable and adaptable, but it's also pretty neat that two companies ended up with such different solutions to the same purpose.

Given it has the same intentions and rear-wheel travel, the other bike we have to talk about is the new Ripley. The Ibis is the bike I'd choose if my rides were long and my climbs were hard, but the Tallboy feels more capable in the rough and steep.



Pros

+ Relatively calm and composed when it's steep or fast
+ Versatile suspension
+ Modern, well-rounded geometry

Cons

- Is there such a thing as too much trail bike?
- Average climber



Is this the bike for you?

It sure is for you if you're someone who likes to ride a short-travel bike too quickly for your own good. Never used a lack of travel as an excuse for not hitting something? Yup, it's for you as well. However, the trail riders who just want to ride without going for KOMs on the descents may not be the ideal candidates. Happy where you're at with the go-around lines? The Tallboy isn't going to hold you back on the stuff you do ride, but neither does whatever bike is in your garage right now.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesIf you ever needed an example of how travel doesn't define performance, the new Tallboy is it. Santa Cruz's new trail bike can be ridden nearly anywhere and everywhere, but those who have fun pushing their limits on short-travel bikes will be the ones getting the most from the Tallboy. Mike Levy





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Tallboy


