First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler

Hold onto your hate: Santa Cruz has entered the world of eMTBs with their all-new Heckler, a 150mm-travel all-mountain machine that's powered by Shimano's 250-watt Steps E-8000 motor and rolling on 27.5" wheels. Their first e-bike is modelled after like the non-motorized Bronson , which we loved when we tested it last year.Santa Cruz will offer the Heckler in four different configurations, ranging from $7,399 to $12,599 USD, with all of them based on their top-tier CC carbon frames; there's no less expensive C or alloy Hecklers in the pipeline... Yet. There's also no frame-only option at this point. Heckler Details

• Intended use: All-mountain• Wheel size: 27.5"• Rear-wheel travel: 150mm• Fork travel: 160mm• Shimano Steps E-8000 drive system• Head angle: 65.5-degrees• Sizes: S - XXL• Weight: 46lb (as pictured)• MSRP: $7,399 - $12,599 USD (X01 RSV $10,899 pictured & ridden)• More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com

The 150mm-travel Heckler uses Shimano's E-8000 Steps motor, a 160mm e-fork, and is on 27.5" wheels.

The Heckler name

If you've been around for a while, the Heckler name might ring a bell. I was a smelly sixteen-year-old kid reading Mountain Bike Action magazines cover to cover when the original Heckler was released back in 1996 as a beefy (for the time) trail bike with 100mm of travel. The single-pivot Heckler was, much like the Tazmon when it debuted in 1994, seen as a relatively burly machine next to its NORBA-inspired competitors that weighed less but were also less capable.



The original Heckler took its name from a type of beer that Rob Roskopp, one of the three founders of Santa Cruz, was a fan of, and there have been a few different versions of the bike since. It also happens to be a fitting name for a bike that might see a bit of heckling. Or maybe it's those who're riding it that'll be doing the heckling?

The '97 Heckler had a 71-degree head angle, 100mm of travel from a 51mm stroke shock, and a 1.9:1 leverage ratio. Very different times.

A 12-speed Eagle drivetrain (with XT cranks, of course) is paired with a Shimano motor.

Shimano Steps E-8000 system

"We looked across the board,'' Aaron Folley, the lead engineer on the Heckler project told me. ''We had competitor's bikes, and we obviously talked to a number of motor manufacturers. At the end of the day, the Steps system is very seamless and gave it a ride characteristic much closer to a pedal bike as far as the reward for what you put in.''



When considering the motor, they also had to take into account how it'd mount and if it'd play nice with the bike's lower-link driven VPP suspension layout: ''We looked at the full package and how we could do kinematics. We looked at other motors and what the kinematics would be.'' After all, what if one of the motor mounts was where a pivot needed to be? Shimano's Steps was deemed to be the most compatible.

The NOS button is down at the motor.

The battery is protected by a carbon cover (left), and the whole thing pops off with a half-turn of a 4mm hex key. The display unit (right) tells you which of the three modes you're in, battery life, and cadence.

Nope, this ain't SWAT. The Shimano battery clips into place inside of the downtube, and cables are zip-tied in place.

Cables run internally and are still easy to deal with.

The Heckler's VPP system delivers 150mm of travel and is tailored to work with the Shimano motor.

Revised lower-link VPP suspension

''I was allowed a ton of time and got a ton of help from other engineers here on how to situate everything, fit the links over the motor and, at the end of the day, maintaining the same seatpost insertion on this bike as the Bronson,'' he said of the challenge.



In fact, the Bronson showed up in 2018, a year after Santa Cruz's e-bike project had begun in secrecy, and the two bikes share the same shock size, stroke, and essentially the same tune. The non-motorized bike gets a sealed bearing in the rearward shock eyelet that the Heckler skips for clearance reasons, and the Heckler's shock tunnel is a bit lower, but they appear to be closely related brothers otherwise.

Santa Cruz says they can use less anti-squat because the motor is helping your cause as well.

Bronson-ish geometry



The head angle sits a 65.5-degrees (the Bronson's is 65.4 in the 'Hi' setting), while a size-large gets a 465mm reach (6mm longer than the Hi Bronson). The new bike's 135mm headtube is 5mm longer and, because of that pesky motor, the 445mm chainstay length is 15mm longer. That adds up to a 1,237mm wheelbase for a large.



So, why didn't they add more length and subtract more head angle to make their first e-bike even more of a speed machine, as some other brands are doing? Again, that wouldn't be very Bronson-y, of course. "The big thing was making this bike ultra-playful,'' Folley reiterated.



''We wanted it to be nimble like a Bronson and just super fun to ride," which meant 27.5" rather than 29" wheels and the longer rear-end that would have come along with them.

It ain't pretty, but it got the job done. The aluminum Heckler mule was a big factor in the bike's development.

The Heckler prototype

Packaging the lower-link VPP system with a motor in the frame wasn't easy.

What's it like to ride?