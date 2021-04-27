Shimano Introduces New 'Linkglide' Drivetrain Technology with Bold Longevity Claims

Apr 27, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

Shimano introduces a new drivetrain technology today, Linkglide. It’s designed not to be the lightest weight but to prioritise durability and shift performance. It also represents something of a fork in the road for the brand’s drivetrains. There will still be Hyperglide+, and this will remain the lightweight fast shifting performance range, while Linkglide will sit alongside their current offerings, as opposed to replacing them.

Shimano claims that their testing shows that Linkglide cassettes are 300% more durable than prior Hyperglide cassettes, and three times less degradation to the cassette should mean fewer chain skips, more mileage, and better shifting long into the cassette’s lifespan.

Linkglide will be available in either 10 speed Deore or 11 speed Deore XT.

Before we all celebrate too quickly, there is one small catch - the Linkglide technology, while introduced in Deore 1x10 or XT 1x11 speed as a highly durable option, is not cross compatible or retrofittable with current drivetrains due to different gear pitches. All Linkglide components will feature a logo to differentiate them from their stablemates.

A CS-LG600-11 11-50T XT cassette, pictured, weighs 780g. The CS-LG600-10 11-43T Deore cassette is slightly lighter at 634g.

The teeth of Linkglide cassettes are made from plated steel with a new shape to reduce wear and tear. The teeth feature a thicker and more robust construction to prevent wear in the areas that experience the most degradation over time. Linkglide cassette teeth are also taller and stronger towards the tips to prevent chain skipping and tooth deformation, even as the miles add up.

The Linkglide cassettes also feature a new shifting gate design and position, enabling the chain to move smoothly across the sprockets. These gates aim to reduce pedal shock or jumps during shifting, providing better pedaling fluidity and smoother pedaling performance.

The Deore shifter is available with an optional shift window.

Two new shifters, again Deore and XT, are available. The XT has multiple clamping options whereas the Deore makes do with a simple band. The shifters use a different pull ratio to the rest of Shimano's range so are not compatible with non-Linkglide systems. They are, however, somewhat interchangeable with each other thanks to a linear pull ratio. That means an 11 speed shifter will work on a 10 speed derailleur.

Linkglide cassettes are compatible with standard HG freehubs. To accompany the new Linkglide cassettes, there are also new Deore XT and Deore derailleurs and shifters. The derailleurs feature Shimano’s Shadow RD+ low profile design and clutch mechanism.

All Linkglide drivetrains use a common chain design, regardless of the number of cogs on the cassette. Existing 11-speed Shimano chains are compatible with Linkglide drivetrains. It’s perhaps also worth noting that all Shimano 11-speed chains are currently e-bike rated or e-bike designed.

23 Comments

  • 20 1
 Fewer gears, more durable, classic freehub design... what a revelation. If the price is right, and you can actually get it, this seems awesome!
  • 1 0
 For once it seems that Shimano is listening to the market instead of doing their own weird thing! Well, at least the PB comment market...
  • 9 0
 11 speed is the new 12 speed!
  • 1 0
 still holding my breath for the 10-45 eleven speed cassette....
  • 5 0
 FINALLY! Shimano was basically building their entire mtb groupset with their focus on XC bikes. Now we've finally got an acknowledgement that a huge number (most?) of their customers do not fall in to that category of riding.
  • 8 0
 This is perfect, actually thinking about the average rider
  • 7 2
 Could be a sweet ebike divetrain. I know, I know, haters rejoice, but the struggle is real.
  • 6 0
 Struggling to find a reason to complain...
  • 4 0
 Well hello there. I ride an ebike cargo bike daily all year round in Vancouver all weather and I want this Deore 10spd version.
  • 5 0
 No listed weights? Looks like a great idea for sustainability though.
  • 1 0
 Interesting. I still run 32 x 11-42 and destroy my granny gear pretty quickly (due to chainline? I dunno). XT cassettes mean I have to toss the whole thing once a year which is both wasteful and expensive. Maybe I'll look into this when it's available in 4 years.
  • 4 0
 Available 2025...maybe
  • 2 0
 Now this is cool but can we get at least one shimano part to come in stock joe
  • 2 0
 Now
  • 1 0
 Joe
  • 2 3
 I was about to ask who in a modern world wants to faceplant backwards with 10 and 11 speed heavy components (I assume heavy solely because no weight is listed), but then read the comments and realized everyone except for me does. I will admit I'm confused.
  • 1 0
 This is their "Boost" - pretty soon SRAM will introduce "Bald Eagle", 8 speed, fewer teeth - old school with a ton of skipping and chain suck.
  • 3 0
 Available Q4 2023.
  • 1 0
 Perfect wide ratio e- bike transmission. Personally I love the 11 sp spacing.
  • 1 0
 I hope one of the groups is called Lancelot Link.
  • 1 0
 780 grams for an XT cassette? no thanks
  • 1 0
 Shimano have dropped an ebike drivetrain then.
  • 5 7
 And we all had hope for a wireless Di2 system... Looks like round 249 goes to SRAM with their new GX AXS.

