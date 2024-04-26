Pinkbike Poll: Riser Bar or Extra Spacers Under the Stem?

As with any aspect of bike fit, stack or ride height preference is very personal. There is no absolute correct bar height for a particular bike type, or a particular rider height, though there are of course distinct trends to be observed.
At one end of the spectrum, your World Cup XC racer will go to extremes to get a low bar position. Having the front end very low helps to keep the front wheel down on steep inclines, allowing a rider to keep laying down the power without fear of looping out. Slamming the stem is something of a given, and many opt to run negative offset stems. Some even run their handlebar upside down - turning would-be-rise into yet more drop.
At the other end of the spectrum, those of us on longer travel trail bikes look to optimize the cockpit height for control while descending. As a shorter rider (163cm or 5ft 3.5"), I tend to prefer a shorter stack height, and will often end up slamming the stem to the headset with just a 20mm riser bar. That helps me keep weight over the front wheel while descending, something that I find particularly helpful when riding flat, unsupported corners. If the bar is too high, I feel too disconnected from what's happening at the contact patch.
Taller riders however, tend to prefer to run their bar much higher. Our Tech Editor, Seb Stott, is a prime example of that. At 191 cm tall (6 ft 3"), Seb will look to upgrade most test bikes with a 40mm rise bar. He explains in this deep dive
that while an important fit number like the reach can range by something like 19% over a brand's S-XXL size range, for the same model, the stack height will range by as little as 4%.
While not ideal, it's far from the end of the world given that effective stack height is easily adjusted (within the range permissible by the headtube length and the fork steerer length). That said, there are two main ways to skin this particular cat. If you feel the effective stack height is too low, you can either switch out the bar for a higher rise option, or you can experiment with more spacers underneath your stem. Both options increase your effective stack height, but the latter stands to shorten reach more than the former. For a 65° head angle, an additional 10mm spacer underneath your stem will reduce reach by around 4mm.
So, I'm interested... how do you folks go about changing the effective stack height on your bike? Do you prefer to change out the bar for a different rise option, or do you simply change the spacers under your stem? If it's the latter, do you do that because you also feel the need to alter the bike's effective reach, or do you choose this option because it's faster, easier, and cheaper?
I'm tall, and almost every bike's stack height is too low for me, so I'm using a combination of spacers, stems, and bars to get the height I need.
But if the reach is already where I want it, then it’s a higher rise bar.
Somewhere in-between = a combo.
Like you could be on a slack bike with a bunch of spacers that minimizes the reach, but then if you put on a longer stem, your actual BB to handlebar center point "reach" measurement is back to the same point as if you had slammed a shorter step and put on higher ride bars.
running uncut steerer and 60mm risers. feels like bar height got left out of the making-bikes-bigger trend