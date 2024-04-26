Pinkbike Poll: Riser Bar or Extra Spacers Under the Stem?

Apr 26, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
As with any aspect of bike fit, stack or ride height preference is very personal. There is no absolute correct bar height for a particular bike type, or a particular rider height, though there are of course distinct trends to be observed.

At one end of the spectrum, your World Cup XC racer will go to extremes to get a low bar position. Having the front end very low helps to keep the front wheel down on steep inclines, allowing a rider to keep laying down the power without fear of looping out. Slamming the stem is something of a given, and many opt to run negative offset stems. Some even run their handlebar upside down - turning would-be-rise into yet more drop.

photo
For the 2019 XCO World Cup in Vallnord, Sam Gaze ran a 130mm stem with a 24 degree negative offset (drop) on his Specialized Epic

At the other end of the spectrum, those of us on longer travel trail bikes look to optimize the cockpit height for control while descending. As a shorter rider (163cm or 5ft 3.5"), I tend to prefer a shorter stack height, and will often end up slamming the stem to the headset with just a 20mm riser bar. That helps me keep weight over the front wheel while descending, something that I find particularly helpful when riding flat, unsupported corners. If the bar is too high, I feel too disconnected from what's happening at the contact patch.

photo
Craig Evans runs a 50mm rise Burgtec bar on his Airdrop Edit enduro bike

Taller riders however, tend to prefer to run their bar much higher. Our Tech Editor, Seb Stott, is a prime example of that. At 191 cm tall (6 ft 3"), Seb will look to upgrade most test bikes with a 40mm rise bar. He explains in this deep dive that while an important fit number like the reach can range by something like 19% over a brand's S-XXL size range, for the same model, the stack height will range by as little as 4%.

16.04.21. Pinkbike Forest of Dean Rider Seb Stott. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

While not ideal, it's far from the end of the world given that effective stack height is easily adjusted (within the range permissible by the headtube length and the fork steerer length). That said, there are two main ways to skin this particular cat. If you feel the effective stack height is too low, you can either switch out the bar for a higher rise option, or you can experiment with more spacers underneath your stem. Both options increase your effective stack height, but the latter stands to shorten reach more than the former. For a 65° head angle, an additional 10mm spacer underneath your stem will reduce reach by around 4mm.

So, I'm interested... how do you folks go about changing the effective stack height on your bike? Do you prefer to change out the bar for a different rise option, or do you simply change the spacers under your stem? If it's the latter, do you do that because you also feel the need to alter the bike's effective reach, or do you choose this option because it's faster, easier, and cheaper?

Do you prefer to alter effective stack height with stem spacers or an alternate riser bar?



If you prefer to use stem spacers, is that because it's the easiest and cheapest option, or is it because you also want to alter reach at the same time?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Poll


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
55 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
67185 views
Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 1
49449 views
Brian's Randoms from Sea Otter 2024
47367 views
Randoms Round 3: Dario's Treasures
45986 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in 10 DAYS!
41326 views
Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 2
39035 views
Spotted: Frameworks Racing DH Bike with Electronic Fox Shock & Unreleased Enve Rims
38919 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024
38582 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

33 Comments
  • 32 1
 Where is the answer for "both"?

I'm tall, and almost every bike's stack height is too low for me, so I'm using a combination of spacers, stems, and bars to get the height I need.
  • 5 0
 Ding ding ding we have a winner
  • 3 0
 Yep, I can only have 35mm of steam spacers (as per manufacturers guidelines) so I have an extra 5mm from the stem and and 15mm from the handlebars.
  • 3 0
 This, although I'm size medium and have joined the Church of Stack. I put the same OneUp 35mm rise bars on every bike because I like how they feel, then pile on spacers until the bars feel right (usually 15-20mm worth).
  • 2 0
 Bingo. With you on that
  • 7 0
 This is too specific of an answer for the poll, but I make small changes with stem spacers, and then if I get to the end of the range I have to work with, I might try a riser bar and take a few spacers out. So it's more like riser bars for macro adjust, stem spacers for micro adjust.
  • 1 0
 this
  • 1 0
 Yes.
  • 2 0
 I like spacers because I can change it weekend to weekend. When I went for a longer more pedally trip I slammed my stem and sure it felt weird for a bit but I liked it overall. For my afternoon rides I raise it up again. With bars, that's a more involved and expensive process
  • 1 0
 ^^^-This guys hucks!
  • 1 0
 As you point out… it really depends on the overall geo. If the bike has a short head tube and long reach, then spacers as it’ll shorten reach at the same time.

But if the reach is already where I want it, then it’s a higher rise bar.

Somewhere in-between = a combo.
  • 1 0
 I think this idea that the bar preserves reach is a misconception for most people. Presuming you angle your bar rise in the plane of the fork as is traditional in motocross and I think most mountain bikers (?), they both decrease the reach by roughly the same amount.
  • 1 0
 I think there is a missing measurement that measures the "point of force" from your hands in relation to the front axle. I have no idea what to call this but basically a combination of stack + reach + spacers + bar ride & sweet + stem length + other things I'm probably forgetting that would impact this

Like you could be on a slack bike with a bunch of spacers that minimizes the reach, but then if you put on a longer stem, your actual BB to handlebar center point "reach" measurement is back to the same point as if you had slammed a shorter step and put on higher ride bars.
  • 4 0
 Needed a both option. I used spacers and a higher rise bar.
  • 1 0
 There is something to be said for aesthetics. Need some spacers below but not too many. Plus need enough above to allow for future dialing in (even though once it is put together I do not change).
  • 2 0
 Slam that stem all the way down and run the flat bar XC style....wahoo, it's Friday!!
  • 1 0
 There's no option for "I use stem spacers for adjustment because I like a relatively low stack, and it's hard to find non-xc bars in a sub 20mm rise."
  • 1 0
 You can alter reach more by getting higher backsweep bars than adjusting bar height. However, bar height definitely changes the riding position a lot.
  • 1 0
 I am short and like a very tall front end. To load the bike in the corners I just lean forward a little. A tall front really helps in the steep sections of trail.
  • 1 0
 Also you can adjust the reach by tilting your bars forward or back a little it isn't a big deal.
  • 1 0
 I need all the reach I can get, riser bar is the way. Running a 60mm rise and loving it
  • 1 0
 im 6'5"
running uncut steerer and 60mm risers. feels like bar height got left out of the making-bikes-bigger trend
  • 1 0
 I usually ride low spacers and high rise bars, better than hi spacers and low rise bar.
  • 2 0
 [ ] It depends.
  • 1 0
 def needed this choice. its too complicated and bike specific to really say
  • 2 1
 I just put a negative 110mm -17 on with a 660mm flat bar
  • 1 0
 I'm scared to cut down my steerer tube
  • 1 0
 bring back threaded headsets
  • 1 0
 riser bar, because it looks more swag.
  • 2 2
 I like spacers. I hate douchebags who tell me to 'slam my stem'.
  • 7 0
 You should slam your stem.
  • 5 0
 Yeah, if you could just slam your stem, that would be great.
  • 2 0
 slam it bro







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037376
Mobile Version of Website