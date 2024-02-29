Push Industries Releases Nine.One Inverted Fork





The Nine.One fork is Push's first foray into an entire fork chassis, but based on their existing dampers and aftermarket upgrades it's a promising proposition. The fork features an inverted design, adjustable travel, and is coil-sprung, of course.

• 140-170mm travel, user adjustable in 10mm increments

• Coil spring with pneumatic bottom-out control

• Inverted chassis, 36mm stanchions

• All new Nine.One damper

• Made in Colorado

• Weight: 2,790 grams

• Price: $2,600 USD

• pushindustries.com

We'll have one of these in hand soon, but for now we'll leave the words up to Darren Murphy, the founder of Push.With the inverted design comes flexibility and the ability to decouple the various components. These freedoms allow for the use of various crown, outer tube, and bushing configurations that would otherwise be relatively fixed. Using a host of FEA simulation tools, test equipment, and many hours of ride evaluations, PUSH engineers tirelessly analyzed and tweaked each aspect of the fork’s upper structure. This included exploring both large and small adjustments to crown shape and overlap, outer tube diameter and taper, as well as floating and fixed fork bushings.The result? The NINE.ONE features a uniquely tuned 44mm upper chassis where increases in frontal stiffness were achieved to manage large square impacts without compromising the torsional stiffness needed to improve cornering traction by reducing front end push from chatter.Fork bushings were a primary focus in chassis development with extensive development going into design layouts and material structures. Proprietary fork bushings are precision fit and individually hand burnished to mating stanchion tubes. The NINE.ONE also features a bushing design which keeps the bushings submerged in fork oil which provides constant and consistent lubrication resulting in a fork that is plush, active, and free of binding friction even under the heaviest breaking loads.Each fork features our exclusive and proprietary ULF fork seals. Longer lasting, better performing and engineered to reduce hand fatigue by reducing sliding friction. As with our fork bushings, NINE.ONE fork seals are constantly and consistently lubricated improving performance and increasing durability.NINE.ONE forks feature 36mm centerless ground and polished stanchion tubes utilizing our proven MicroXD micro-finishing hardcoat process to reduce friction and increase durability.The axle lugs of the NINE.ONE take an innovative approach to design. With their bolt-on design, riders can easily switch between axle offsets as well as wheel sizes without purchasing a new fork. The extremely stiff 38mm clamping area of the lugs aids in both the forks overall feel as well as harmonic free braking stiffness. The brake side axle lug also features our exclusive Dual Standoff Direct Mount brake mount system eliminating mounting brackets for 180/185mm as well as 200/203mm rotor sizes. This feature reduces setup time and improves braking stability.Lightweight integrated fork guards provide excellent lower leg protection and feature integration of both the front brake house guide and traditional low mount fender. The guards are manufactured from a high impact polymer material that provides high stiffness with excellent impact and shatter resistance.Have you ever noticed how frequently air sprung forks are described as providing “the most coil-like feel”? This is because coil sprung forks provide a more plush and active initial travel, better mid-stroke support, and the most consistent end stroke. We made it simple….the NINE.ONE is coil sprung. Better yet, the fork spring assembly sits inside our lubricated “Silent Surround” chamber allowing for quiet, smooth, and maintenance free action without the use of secondary devices such as heat shrink.The NINE.ONE also features our exclusive position sensitive ABS pneumatic bottoming system. Independent from the main coil spring, the ABS unit provides additional spring support for the final 10-45mm of wheel travel. The engagement position is automatically adjusted based on base pressure. Base pressure is adjusted externally with a standard shock pump with recommended pressures between 5-50psi. Additionally, more aggressive riders can remove the ABS unit and reposition the ABS main piston as an additional tuning tool.With its pressurized reservoir, Internal Floating Piston (IFP), and large volume compression base valve, the components of the NINE.ONE damper resemble an advanced rear shock damper. Designed and engineered specifically for the unique characteristics of the chassis, the damper features a uniquely developed damping characteristic that offers new levels of speed sensitivity and control. With 28 clicks of both Low and High-Speed compression damping, and 18 clicks of Low-Speed rebound damping adjustment, riders are truly able to fine tune just the right amount of performance, comfort, and control. In addition to the external adjustments, internal tuning of the compression base valve, rebound piston, and mid valve are available for riders riding at an elite level.To give riders more options, the NINE.ONE features a proprietary travel adjustment system that allows riders to internally adjust the forks travel between 140mm and up to 170mm in 10mm increments without the need to purchase additional parts.Throw a punch….it can take it. Not being exceedingly happy with modern fork durability, PUSH engineers took a fresh approach to performance while being consistently focused on durability. Both component design and material selections were chosen based on the results they produced after a full season, not just how they performed after a fresh rebuild.Decreasing friction results in better traction. The NINE.ONE’s floating axle design eliminates binding friction caused by hub width tolerance and variance. With this design, hub preload and fork leg alignment are completely independent of each other.While regular maintenance is necessary to keep the NINE.ONE fork operating at its maximum, riders are able to remove the forks lubrication fluid and replace it through our outer tube speed service feature. This is a basic service that can be completed without removing the fork from the bike.Featuring a Patent-Pending design, and conveniently located on the backside of the fork crown, our pressure relief valves make pressure balancing the NINE.ONE a breeze. The valves completely sealed pull-to-release design eliminates the common problem of entering debris and leaking lubricating oil.Manufactured here matters. Creating high quality products manufactured right here under the roof of our Colorado facility by skilled individuals adds a level of detail that simply cannot be matched. The result: Quality, Durability, and Performance.A revolutionary suspension warranty first introduced with our ELEVENSIX rear shock, our Warranty Reset ensures that after every annual service performed by one of our Factory Authorized Service Centers, you get a full factory warranty reset for another year of use. In addition, all PUSH forks and shocks feature a fully transferable warranty.Stay tuned for a full review of the Nine.One in the coming months, as well as some comparisons to all the top forks on the market.