Push Industries Releases Nine.One Inverted Fork

We first caught a glimpse of a new fork from Push Industries at Sea Otter last year, where they had some early prototype versions
on display at their booth. Information was tight then, but the day has finally come and we're getting filled in on the details.
The Nine.One fork is Push's first foray into an entire fork chassis, but based on their existing dampers and aftermarket upgrades it's a promising proposition. The fork features an inverted design, adjustable travel, and is coil-sprung, of course.
Nine.One Details
• 140-170mm travel, user adjustable in 10mm increments
• Coil spring with pneumatic bottom-out control
• Inverted chassis, 36mm stanchions
• All new Nine.One damper
• Made in Colorado
• Weight: 2,790 grams
• Price: $2,600 USD
• pushindustries.com
We'll have one of these in hand soon, but for now we'll leave the words up to Darren Murphy, the founder of Push.
PRESS RELEASE: Push IndustriesUpper Structure
With the inverted design comes flexibility and the ability to decouple the various components. These freedoms allow for the use of various crown, outer tube, and bushing configurations that would otherwise be relatively fixed. Using a host of FEA simulation tools, test equipment, and many hours of ride evaluations, PUSH engineers tirelessly analyzed and tweaked each aspect of the fork’s upper structure. This included exploring both large and small adjustments to crown shape and overlap, outer tube diameter and taper, as well as floating and fixed fork bushings.
The result? The NINE.ONE features a uniquely tuned 44mm upper chassis where increases in frontal stiffness were achieved to manage large square impacts without compromising the torsional stiffness needed to improve cornering traction by reducing front end push from chatter. Fork Bushings
Fork bushings were a primary focus in chassis development with extensive development going into design layouts and material structures. Proprietary fork bushings are precision fit and individually hand burnished to mating stanchion tubes. The NINE.ONE also features a bushing design which keeps the bushings submerged in fork oil which provides constant and consistent lubrication resulting in a fork that is plush, active, and free of binding friction even under the heaviest breaking loads.Fork Seals
Each fork features our exclusive and proprietary ULF fork seals. Longer lasting, better performing and engineered to reduce hand fatigue by reducing sliding friction. As with our fork bushings, NINE.ONE fork seals are constantly and consistently lubricated improving performance and increasing durability. Stanchion Tubes
NINE.ONE forks feature 36mm centerless ground and polished stanchion tubes utilizing our proven MicroXD micro-finishing hardcoat process to reduce friction and increase durability. Axle Lugs
The axle lugs of the NINE.ONE take an innovative approach to design. With their bolt-on design, riders can easily switch between axle offsets as well as wheel sizes without purchasing a new fork. The extremely stiff 38mm clamping area of the lugs aids in both the forks overall feel as well as harmonic free braking stiffness. The brake side axle lug also features our exclusive Dual Standoff Direct Mount brake mount system eliminating mounting brackets for 180/185mm as well as 200/203mm rotor sizes. This feature reduces setup time and improves braking stability. Fork Guards
Lightweight integrated fork guards provide excellent lower leg protection and feature integration of both the front brake house guide and traditional low mount fender. The guards are manufactured from a high impact polymer material that provides high stiffness with excellent impact and shatter resistance. Quiet Coil Spring
Have you ever noticed how frequently air sprung forks are described as providing “the most coil-like feel”? This is because coil sprung forks provide a more plush and active initial travel, better mid-stroke support, and the most consistent end stroke. We made it simple….the NINE.ONE is coil sprung. Better yet, the fork spring assembly sits inside our lubricated “Silent Surround” chamber allowing for quiet, smooth, and maintenance free action without the use of secondary devices such as heat shrink. Independent External Bottoming Control
The NINE.ONE also features our exclusive position sensitive ABS pneumatic bottoming system. Independent from the main coil spring, the ABS unit provides additional spring support for the final 10-45mm of wheel travel. The engagement position is automatically adjusted based on base pressure. Base pressure is adjusted externally with a standard shock pump with recommended pressures between 5-50psi. Additionally, more aggressive riders can remove the ABS unit and reposition the ABS main piston as an additional tuning tool. Nine.One Damper
With its pressurized reservoir, Internal Floating Piston (IFP), and large volume compression base valve, the components of the NINE.ONE damper resemble an advanced rear shock damper. Designed and engineered specifically for the unique characteristics of the chassis, the damper features a uniquely developed damping characteristic that offers new levels of speed sensitivity and control. With 28 clicks of both Low and High-Speed compression damping, and 18 clicks of Low-Speed rebound damping adjustment, riders are truly able to fine tune just the right amount of performance, comfort, and control. In addition to the external adjustments, internal tuning of the compression base valve, rebound piston, and mid valve are available for riders riding at an elite level. User Adjustable Travel
To give riders more options, the NINE.ONE features a proprietary travel adjustment system that allows riders to internally adjust the forks travel between 140mm and up to 170mm in 10mm increments without the need to purchase additional parts. Durable Construction
Throw a punch….it can take it. Not being exceedingly happy with modern fork durability, PUSH engineers took a fresh approach to performance while being consistently focused on durability. Both component design and material selections were chosen based on the results they produced after a full season, not just how they performed after a fresh rebuild. Floating Axle
Decreasing friction results in better traction. The NINE.ONE’s floating axle design eliminates binding friction caused by hub width tolerance and variance. With this design, hub preload and fork leg alignment are completely independent of each other. Speed Service Feature
While regular maintenance is necessary to keep the NINE.ONE fork operating at its maximum, riders are able to remove the forks lubrication fluid and replace it through our outer tube speed service feature. This is a basic service that can be completed without removing the fork from the bike. Pressure Relief Valves
Featuring a Patent-Pending design, and conveniently located on the backside of the fork crown, our pressure relief valves make pressure balancing the NINE.ONE a breeze. The valves completely sealed pull-to-release design eliminates the common problem of entering debris and leaking lubricating oil. Homegrown
Manufactured here matters. Creating high quality products manufactured right here under the roof of our Colorado facility by skilled individuals adds a level of detail that simply cannot be matched. The result: Quality, Durability, and Performance. Warranty Reset
A revolutionary suspension warranty first introduced with our ELEVENSIX rear shock, our Warranty Reset ensures that after every annual service performed by one of our Factory Authorized Service Centers, you get a full factory warranty reset for another year of use. In addition, all PUSH forks and shocks feature a fully transferable warranty.
Stay tuned for a full review of the Nine.One in the coming months, as well as some comparisons to all the top forks on the market.
PUSH has it right with needing an air bottom-out bumper so you can spring for mid-stroke support and lean on the air pressure deep into travel. Frames have progression from the linkage, forks need progression to balance the fork dynamics to those of the rear suspension.
These are aggressive riders trying to drink the coil spring koolaid but moved back to air for better balance and progression. Spring for the fluttery active coil feel and lose the mid and endstroke they needed; spring for the support they need and end up with a chattery fork off the top. Air springs can fine tune that balance better.
I built an air over coil Marzo fork back in the 00's,
It was pure silk
essentially just a Z-1 air, with a coil spring.
size the coil light, pressure air for some additional support and ramp up.
It eventually split the lowers right down the middle on a fairly large stair gap. Sprayed high pressure oil all over the place.
Ahhhh, the days of Urban Freeride.....
It's widely accepted that rear suspension can be linear paired with a progressive shock or progressive paired with a linear shock, but the moment you make the claim that coil forks need help for progression, the zealots come out.
Ideally your progression would be balanced front to back which doesn't happen with a full coil fork.
stanchion can come into contact with the frame quite violently in a crash, that wouldnt otherwise happen in a single crown.
Hope the explanation helps
Forks and shocks maintain a high return on investment to the upper end of the typical price range. Fancy dampers and springs with multiple rates and/or bottom-out devices usually deliver on comfort and control.
I haven't ridden the Push fork and can't say whether it's better or delivers acceptable return on investment, but, in general, you're absolutely right about where to spend the money.
(For those who want to nit-pick: Yes, products like first generation Fox Rhythm fork have been less expensive and better than their more expensive peers. They don't disprove the thesis, they simply reset the standard and make obsolete the existing expensive products. New high-end products quickly follow and restore the "cheap frame, expensive fork & shock" balance.)
people’s experience on coil forks in relation to diving has more to do with the fork being more able to move freely in its first 30% of travel
Possibly, but I think the perception of dive on coil forks is because people usually set them up to feel similar to an air spring over the travel that's accessible while bouncing around in the garage, i.e. the first two-thirds or so. As you know, a coil spring rate that allows equal access to the first two-thirds of the travel, compared to an air spring (often with a few reducers), will bottom out far more easily than the air spring. I think this is the reason why many perceive a coil to dive or have less support. Few people understand how much more support the coil should have in the mid-stroke to ensure adequate bottom-out resistance.
a coil spring demands more controlled and sophisticated damping to truly offer well rounded performance vs similar air forks
If the coil isn't stiff enough to manage bottom-out impacts, the damping has to pick up the slack. Firm compression damping usually feels "harsh" to most people and it takes a sophisticated system to add considerable support while still feeling "plush". For most people and most budgets, the solution is simply to run a coil rate that's firmer than expected.
They complained about diving too much and too little progression? while at the same time the bike felt unbalanced (I'm guessing too low a front end?). Higher spring rate addresses all of the issues at once: riding higher in the travel, more forced required to bottom out and probably better balance between the two wheels.
If you matched the force in the mid-stroke/valley part of the air spring, you get the same force there for both spring systems and the coil spring will still have more sensitivity in the initial part since the air spring rate increases at the start of the stroke. Ramp up is tuned separately, but it can still be tuned.
Is the air spring easier to modify trail side? Yeah, I'll give you that. But your claims for what the coil spring does or lacks seem backwards.
If I'm welding up a frame in my garage, "adequate stiffness" is going to cost extra in material upgrades or additional bracing.
If I'm working with a catalogue frame from overseas, custom geo, Kinematics, and adequate stiffness could all cost additional money.
Along with the additional engineering for how all those things interact with one another.
As my fathers mother always said, theres no such thing as a free lunch.
I beg to differ on the ROI of any sort of mtb component, its really all just about whats "in" at the moment. Currently Fox suspension can be had far cheaper than RS stuff, mostly due to the fact that the current RS stuff is newer, and theres a belief that newer new Fox suff is coming.
You can literally walk in most shops in my town and grab a Fox Factory 38 for half of what they were before. Thats a terrible ROI, when comparitivly an Elite, or even Rythm (based on it being a take-off fork) even though its "less" money, is still prolly %wise, a better return.
Add to that, for prolly 55% of the riders and athletes that I work and ride with, getting suspension setup at even a basic level is a mystery to them. They have very little idea how any of it works, and have never twiddleded any of the knobs. They are in essence riding the suspension as someone else has set it up for them, and have never changed it. They would be better suited with a Rythym fork, or most basic RS damper.
Rear suspension leverage almost negates any "feeling" for most in rear shocks, and we could likely all be better suited with much more basic, high quality dampers and air springs.
Given the choice, i can ride around the suspension bits with a good quality frame, wheels, and contact points. Just go faster and hold TF on
Go fast af, hit things hard af, and their bits really shine. Ride like the GP and not nearly as comfortable. In nearly all performance suspension design we rely on dampers to do what they are intended to do.
If you got on my dirt bike, and did a lap, youd prolly come back in pieces, and tell me how terrible it is, but for me, at my speeds, and my style, its damn near perfect. but toodling around with the kids, hot garbage
Re: Frames, forks, ROI
There's always a janky, straw man argument to be found, such as old-school catalog frames. Let's limit the conversation to bike companies that have proprietary designs. They have to place the pivots somewhere, and it doesn't cost more to put them where they produce kinematics that are known to be well-liked. Same for the geometry. Mind you, that's also true for catalog frames.
Broadly speaking, metal frames tend to be much cheaper than carbon frames. You can typically get an aluminum frame with good geometry and kinematics for much less than a carbon frame with the same. The difference is usually a bit of weight, but the ride experiences are pretty similar, despite the price difference. Therefore, I believe the more expensive - usually carbon - frame has a poor ROI on the cost difference.
There's little sense comparing the sale price of a high-end fork to the regular price of a mid-range fork. If we're going to do that, we might as well compare the best-ever price for each - maybe even look at the used market. So let's set a reasonable, consistent standard; I propose OE pricing to allow us to consider the decision from the perspective of a product manager. As such, higher-spec forks keep adding significant performance right up to the point of choosing Fox Performance Elite vs. Factory, at which point the Kashima Coat ROI gets rather questionable.
You mention being able to deal with poor suspension as long as the frame, wheels, and contact points are "good quality". Obviously, no one would propose evaluating this ROI question using structurally inadequate parts, so we're mostly talking about weight. And that's what it call comes down to: the difference between items of good quality, but different cost in the frame, wheelset, crankset, handlebar, etc. is typically weight, while the difference in forks and shocks is usually sophistication of the spring and damper. So we can distill the whole argument to this: spring and damper upgrades have a greater ROI than weight upgrades. And yes, contact points are vitally important to the ride experience, but 1) the discussion is about frame ROI vs. fork & shock ROI; 2) I'm pretty keen on Oury push-on grips, which are among the cheapest respectable grips, so the ROI argument doesn't make much sense here.
Re: Damping
Every motorsports company that enters the bike market always starts with vastly more damping than the industry standard and always decreases it until it's roughly in line with the norms. Öhlins was no exception - they were actually one of the most dramatic examples. I recall a podcast with the Öhlins bike project leads where they started testing with what they thought ought to be a suitable damper. Their test riders eventually settled on about half the compression force for racing, which Öhlins halved again for the consumer model. Most people felt the early Öhlins bike forks had too much damping and were uncomfortable, so Öhlins halved it again, then reduced it a smidge more for the latest generation. Bikes are not motorized vehicles and what works for the latter doesn't work for us.
That said, I believe most suspension would benefit from more compression damping, and I suspect the reason the bikes of Bruni and Iles are visibly more composed than those of most other racers is due to a higher ratio of support from their compression damping to support from their springs. A DH racer needs only to be able to endure the experience for a few minutes, so they can get away with a bike that isn't comfortable if it offers more control. I believe more sophisticated dampers that combine speed- and position-sensitive properties (ex. bypass designs) can benefit all riders, at which point we can talk about the ROI of bypass dampers vs. carbon fork legs for designs like this Nine.One.
I really look forward to the reviews although I'm unlikely to be a customer.
It's certainly the best-looking fork I've ever seen!
Good luck to Push!
I’m sure it rides great and feels amazing, but $2600 more amazing than a much lighter 36/Lyric with a coil?
Look at the reviews on the Intend forks (much lighter), people who have them love them and see the slight torsional flex as an advantage in tech.
Jumped on a 51% off Z1 coil from Jenson for less than I was going to pay for used. They’re only being blown out because it’s the old decal package.
The new Z1 graphics follow the design on the white forks, not much different. If someone liked those decals more, they can buy them from silk graphics for $30. Or ride fast enough that people can’t read the sticker on your lowers…
nice.
Looking into it a bit more, it sounds like you don't even have to do remove the wheel from the bike to do the service. Just slurp out some oil, and squirt some more in with a syringe.
Would sure make it easy to do a quick oil refresh for sure (not that it replaces other more complete services, but making the 50hr service easier is never a bad thing).
I'd like to see the Venn diagram of "People who want everything made in 'Merika!" and "People who buy this fork." Two completely separate circles...
There's no way in hell I could justify $2,600 for a fork, of any kind. That price is taking the piss. Cane Creek and MRP make forks in America that are price-competitive with Rockshox/Fox/Manitou/DVO.
This fork is unjustifiable if money is a concern for you at all, full stop. There's nothing inherently wrong with it existing because trying new shit and making stuff here is expensive...but I drive a Honda, not an Escalade, and a 1 1/4" receiver can't pull an Airstream anyway.
Your car is "assembled" in Ohio, like most these days - so you are supporting US assembly line workers but not a full US supply chain.
I guess I should personally apologize for even daring to mention Push and MRP in the same breath. I've never had an MRP but I know they say they're made domestically and I know I had a great time on my hardtail when it had a Yari.
Made in America is a bit different since America is quite a bit bigger than the US and I am not sure how that label is protected.
If this fork offered a lifetime warranty on all components, including wear and tear parts, they could probably charge $3k for it and people would bite. If your quality and durability is there, back it up with action not just words. Reserve and RF wheels are doing so to great success, and I'd love to see more manufacturers be brave enough to do the same.
It's a fair point, "America" is a loose term, I think most labels say "USA" and it's a good question of how that is protected and/or enforced.
I want to buy domestically-made products whenever possible when the performance of those products is comparable to internationally-made products and when the price is reasonable. Wolf Tooth is a good example of this, in my mind at least. Paul roadie stuff seems to be this way too.
I will check those socks out because I go through regular socks like other people through toilet paper.
A lifetime warranty on something like a suspension fork is almost as ludicrous as the idea a product like a suspension fork will still be relevant 10 years from now. Rims are completely different in numerous ways. And if Push was dumb enough to do it, they'd have to eliminate the transferable option on the warranty, which is actually way more fair to them and more valuable to consumers.
Regarding socks I would not dare to put them having to look at the remains of their socks proudly made in the US shaking their head what I did to them for warranty.
Not even talking about the pungent smell of my feet that seems to never fully leave the socks once they housed my feet no matter how many times they get washed.
I purchased my first pair of DT socks 6 years ago, and, I shit you not, I have no idea which pair was my first because none of them show any signs of wear whatsoever.
However, you really should take advantage of the warranty if needed. My cat ripped a hole in the side of one sock. I took a picture and sent it to their customer service department. Had a new pair of socks the following week.
Comfy, warm, breathable, basically indestructable, yet honored with a lifetime warranty. They changed my life.
u see the rulezman shiver tributes made with intends? that shiz is beautiful
I think I just like seeing some companies out here really trying to move the needle, god knows Fox and RS could care less about real development. They just give us little servos that turn our lockouts on and off for us.
This is important to know, I feel like damper tech is the major issue with MTB suspension. I feel like Fox and RS lean very heavily on springs, not so much on dampers, which honestly seems really backwards if you think about it.
Shock : PUSH ElevenSix $1,600
Fork : PUSH NineOne $2,600
Headset : Chris King Inset 2 $207
Crankset : 5DEV Titanium $1,500
BB : Chris King Threadfit 30mm $212
Chain : SRAM XX SL Eagle Trans $150
Shifter : SRAM XX SL Eagle Trans $200
Derailleur : SRAM XX SL Eagle Trans $650
Cassette : SRAM XX SL Eagle Trans $600
Brakes : Trickstuff Direttissima $1,018
F Disc : Hope V4 Vented Floating $140
R Disc : Hope V4 Vented Floating $140
Handlebar : Thomson MTB Ti $389
Stem : 5DEV 2-bolt Ti $400
Spacers : Carbon $40
Grips : Sensus Meaty Paws $33
Saddle : Specialized S-Works Power $450
Dropper Post : Rockshox Reverb AXS $861
Wheelset : Chris King MTN30 29” $2,700
F Tire : Maxxis Assegai DD 29x2.5 WT $117
R Tire : Maxxis DHRII DD 29x2.4 WT $112
Total $21,669.03
Just by poking around for 10 minutes it's easy to blow $22k on a fantasy Enduro build. Pretty sure I'm not aware of the blingiest parts out there either.
Just need some super necessary Ti bolt kits to top off the build.
We should call this the Grim Wallet.
Trickstuff Maxima - $1300
Posedla Joyseat - $490
Tomii Top Cap - $400 (thats not a typo)
(Presumably they scan your keester?)
$22,696 now
If we go nuts on betterbolts.com for everything, at $3-5 per average bolt, a $45 disc caliper adapter, and AXS post bolts racks up another $192.
Total: $24,514
Although there are probably more expensive options that have powermeters, etc......
- Titanium t47 Bottom Bracket: £ 216.67 GBP (EX VAT)
- Titanium 3D printed crankset £ 1,200.00 GBP (EX VAT)
- Titanium 1x chainring £ 260.00 GBP (EX VAT)
- Titanium Jockey Wheel set £ 166.66 GBP (EX VAT)-
giving dangerholm a run for his money with these prices
Found that 3d printed Vivo shifter for $315 which would force swapping out the XX1 AXS Trans derailleur for a standard $323 XX1 Eagle. Until we can find a cable-actuated 12spd derailleur above $525, we just can't afford that kind of savings with the Vivo.
VP Blade Ti pedals are double the price of the 5DEV Trail/Enduro's
Sturdy's BB, chainring, and Ti jockey wheel are in, but the 5DEV Ti cranks win by $25 on currency exchange rates. Sturdy makes a £ 60.00 GBP bottle cage though!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Grim Wallet Enduro Bike $ (MSRP)
Ridiculous essentials
Frame : Actofive P-Train $7,549
Shock : PUSH ElevenSix $1,600
Fork : PUSH NineOne $2,600
Headset : Chris King Inset 2 $207
Crankset : 5DEV Titanium $1,500
Chainring : Sturdy 1x chainring $320
BB : Sturdy T47 Ti BB $304
Chain : SRAM XX SL Eagle Trans $150
Shifter : Vivo 3d printed shifter $315
Derailleur : SRAM XX SL Eagle Trans $650
Cassette : SRAM XX SL Eagle Trans $600
Brakes : Trickstuff Maxima $1,300
F Disc : Hope V4 Vented Floating $140
R Disc : Hope V4 Vented Floating $140
Handlebar : Thomson MTB Ti $389
Stem : 5DEV 2-bolt Ti $400
Spacers : Carbon $40
Grips : RevGrips $89
Saddle : Posedla Joyseat $490
Dropper Post : Rockshox Reverb AXS $861
Pedals : VP Blade Ti $529
Wheelset : Chris King MTN30 29” $2,700
F Tire : Maxxis Assegai DD 29x2.5 WT $117
R Tire : Maxxis DHRII DD 29x2.4 WT $112
Valve Stems : Reserve Filmore $50
Disc brake caliper adapter : Better Bolts Ti $45
Bottle Cage : Sturdy Ti $74
Ridiculous extras
Top Cap : Tomii Custom $400
Custom frame paint : some guy on the internet said Tecnar would do it $1,000
Custom suspension paint : some guy on the internet said Tecnar would do it $500
Custom valve caps : too cheap to check $10
Better bolts full kit : Assorted $212
Jockey wheels : Sturdy Ti jockey wheel set $180
Euro to USD 1.08
GBP to USD 1.23
Essentials $23,271
Extras $2,302
Grand Total $25,393.47
swap that back out for XX AXS
corrected Grand Total $25,278.47
While we're on the subject, the derailleur cage definitely needs a fancy ceramic speed or Kogel treatment which should easily add another $650 (it's €749 incl. tax here in Germany).
The chainring is also too cost-effective, Dward Design x Dangerholm collab titanium ones start at $400 (€457 incl tax).
- Updated headset with ceramic bearings: $296
- Updated wheelset for custom Chris King ceramic / Derby 35i Sol Rims / Berd polylite spokes $8 ea: $3250
- Added Aenomoly switchgrade: +$255
- Added a Dward Ti rear axle: $148
- Added a Dward Ti bash: $118
- Swapped in Ceramicspeed OSPW X (cage + pulleys): $669!
- Knog Bell: $40
Grand Total: $26,003.57
I think a pair of Zirbel WE05 shifters+1 SRAM Blipbox+SRAM XX0 Eagle AXS derailleur would push it up a wee bit? (Plus, I have this set up and works great!!!)
Edit: yes it is!!! A Chris King Threadfit Ceramic BSA bottom bracket is $322!!!
Dward also has a Titanium seatpost clamp for £66.50+VAT.
Good news: you can add the Hopp Carbon SL clamps to the Trickstuff brakes for just £73.33.
I got a wee bit confused with the currency exchange and the taxes. Push combo it is then!!!!
- Swapped out the T47 Sturdy BB for a King Ceramic BSA +$18
- Syncros Silverton SL wheelset is *only* $4299 USD +$1k!
- Dward Ti seatpost clamp +$82
- Swapped on the Superalloy (SAR) spring + adapter for $185. We'll keep the stock spring for photoshoots.
- Hopp Carbon SL brake clamps (SL left + trans interface right) +$181
- Removed the Switchgrade -$255
- Corrected formula error in spreadsheet (had omitted some rows, when bookkeeping essentials vs extras)
- Swapped in the Zirbel WE05 shifters (pair) + Blipbox + XX0 Eagle AXS Der : $319.80 + $415 + $550 = $1284.80
(The Zirbel shifter combo narrowly beat the AXS stuff by $35 USD)
- Added a pair of tiny denim cutoff shorts, $2 at local thrift shop
We're a Rapha jersey away from $30k
Grand Total: $27,988.62
Also lights could be an easy grand surely. Silca Hot Wax X for the chain, how bout a oneup headset tool and cushcore.
Having lusted after an inverted SC fork for decades I am glad people are still taking stabs at it. But the reality today seems the same as 20 years ago... will never be able to compete on price, performance, or weight. Let alone competing at two or more of those at the same time.
Push Industries have taken on a very ambitious project in an inverted single crown fork - Push believes they can be successful in space where larger companies have passed - We would like to see this project succeed because that would warrant further development that could bring down the cost
The key success formula to single crown inverted forks:
relatively low unsprung mass = more sensitive suspension = more traction
The problem: torsionally inverted single crowns have felt like "wet noodles" because the two legs are only connected at two points 1) the crown and 2) the axle -(no tire arch, no dual crown) This is why previous attempts from larger companies haven't been very successful - Other brands have tried various solution to fix this issue -
1) Dorado single and dual crowns used Hex shaped axle end to resist twisting
2) The Shiver single crown had a full 20mm DH axle
3) The RS-1 carbon fork used a proprietary oversized axle - marketed with "predictive steering"
Our initial impressions of the Push Industries fork:
1) The crown looks impressive with a very large amount of crown / leg overlap
2) The axle/dropout design is a head scratcher to us- in a place that in the past has had a shortage of torsional rigidity Push choose to go with a clamping design that could potentially twist and/or twist back under heavy hits
3) We would have preferred an air spring
The big question here is "How will the fork track in the real world?" so we look forward to reading the reviews and trying the fork on the trails
\m/
Darren's answer "Knowing what we know today, steering tube. So um, all the fork manufacturers know that the current steering tube is not adequate for a single crown fork and is kinda the thing that's dragging down enduro category forks." He goes into the crown/tube interface, steerer diameter, etc
So yeah. That's what I'm curious about and it seem like Push is as well.
Sweet fork though and made in USA is great.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=en2M5SoaV1U
---Insert align three things: right fork leg, hub, left fork leg.
---Insert axle, and torque axle nut to spec (who carries a hex wrench or torque wrench on the trail?)
---Torque left pinch bolts to spec
---Cycle front suspension
---Torque right pinch bolts to spec.
start at 2:43
www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LtDZrSsu2U&t=216s&ab_channel=RockyMountainATVMC
Most modern dampers have a pretty large sweet spot though.
I can't speak to the Intend, the current Dorado, or the Push, but all the rest did not like to go where they were pointed in corners.
Who the f*ck is using 185mm rotors anymore??
I heard it also comes with your choice of free root canal or dental crown
and the word "proprietary" is used 3x.
$200 gets you a 140mm travel upside down fork,roughly the same weight.
I’m sick of advertising messing up my athletics.
Started heat gunning the fork and rims on all my bikes.
Push- "Hold my beer"
Nice fork and should be a really good product but "proprietary bushings" are synonym of a "thanks I´ll pass".
And then, there's the price. It's kind of like the Yeti cooler approach - worse product for 3x the price.
I could buy this fork, the linkages, and a rear shock and spend $3500 and, essentially, I'd have two dream bikes and I'd only have to store some linkages and shock. Yeah, it's $1500 more than any of the ultimate spec RockShox forks, but for the uniqueness and the fact that I could make it fit multiple "bikes" is pretty rad.
Guess I need to start saving up for one.
West elk one-hitters delight…
The Orbit valve isn't something Push uses or has "invented", Bob Lutz isn't involved in bikes or anything called the orbit valve, and Push never published that quote.
I hate how much AI has caused my BS meter to flare off in the last year. It's not getting better with time...