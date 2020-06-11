First Look: SRAM's New GX Drivetrain Offers 520% Range

Jun 11, 2020
by Mike Levy  


If you're a bit of a tech dork like me, you probably get more excited by the latest dream-worthy drivetrain than by the far more common mid-level stuff. It's not our fault, though, with the best tech, the most weight-saving features, and likely a dash of carbon or titanium serving us irresistible bait for easily distracted gearheads everywhere. Despite this, we're all aware that the cost-to-performance ratio doesn't make a lot of sense, especially so if we're talking drivetrains. And given that there are far more mid-level than dentist-worthy bikes on the trails, we should be paying more attention to the drivetrains that come on them.

GX Eagle Expansion Details
• 10-52-tooth Eagle Expansion cassette
• New GX derailleur
• New GX carbon fiber cranks
• Updated graphics
• MSRP: $545 USD (w/ alloy cranks)
• More info: www.sram.com
The latest GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain retails for $545 USD and includes an 'Eagle Expansion' cassette with a massive 52-tooth large cog that provides a 520-percent range. It's also a big deal for SRAM.


SRAM GX Eagle Expansion
The GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain supplies 520-percent range when paired with the new 10-52-tooth cassette. Retail price for the group is $545 USD.


A Closer Look at GX Eagle Expansion

Cassette: The GX group's biggest update, literally, is the 52-tooth large cog that's fitted to the back of the cassette. With the same 10-tooth small cog on the opposite end, the new 'Eagle Expansion' cassette has a 520-percent range. That's 20-percentage-points more range than the standard Eagle 10-50-tooth unit, of course, and should provide a stump-pulling low gear. Aside from the pie plate on the back, the rest of the GX cassette remains unchanged. That means it's made using their Full-Pin construction that sees stainless pins hold the first eleven steel cogs together, with the biggest being aluminum.


SRAM GX Eagle Expansion
There are now 52-teeth on the largest cog, although the $215 USD price tag hasn't changed.


The Eagle Expansion cassette fits the same XD driver, and weighs 452-grams. That's only 4-grams more than the 10-50 GX cassette (due to the larger cog), and the $215 USD price tag is unchanged. Also, Eagle Expansion is an addition, not a replacement, so SRAM will continue to offer its standard 10-50 Eagle cassettes, but your old GX derailleur won't play nice with the Eagle Expansion. More on that next.


Rear Derailleur: If you're thinking that the old GX derailleur looks a lot like the new GX derailleur with a nicer finish, you're not wrong, but there are a couple of important differences between the two.


SRAM GX Eagle Expansion
There are some notable differences between the old and new GX derailleurs. The new one still costs $125 USD.


First, let's talk about compatibility. The new GX derailleur gets a parallelogram that's a bit longer than what's used on the previous version, an update required so that it'll play nice with that 52-tooth cog. Its predecessor's parallelogram is shorter and while it will sorta work with the Eagle Expansion cassette, SRAM says they'd rather you didn't pair the two.

That means that a 10-52-tooth Eagle Expansion cassette requires the new derailleur, but the new derailleur is backward-compatible with standard 10-50 Eagle gearing.


SRAM GX Eagle Expansion
The longer parallelogram on the new GX derailleur is to handle the new 52-tooth large cog.
SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed
The top offset pulley wheel has been repositioned for increased chain wrap.


More changes: SRAM says that they've also increased the amount of chain wrap - how much of the chain is engaged with the cog - by moving the position of the upper offset pulley wheel. This is said to improve both shifting and retention, as does the uprated spring and pivot hardware compared to the previous GX derailleur.

The new GX derailleur weighs 299-grams on my scale, 3-grams more than the old one on the same scale, and the retail price is unchanged at $125 USD.


Cranksets: That's right, there are now two GX cranksets to choose from, with SRAM adding a set of carbon fiber arms that definitely raise GX's Gucci score by a few points.

The GX Eagle Dub carbon fiber crankset is said to weigh 555-grams, or around 65-grams less than the aluminum version, and they cost $275 USD. SRAM says that they're made using very similar tech as you'll find on their pricier carbon offerings, and you'll also get a DUB aluminum spindle and direct-mount chainring.

You can now get your GX with carbon fiber cranks.

If you want to stick to metal, the aluminum version is essentially the same as its predecessor, but with a much nicer, shinier finish that sure makes them look like they cost a lot more. But they don’t. They still have the same $135 USD price tag, as well as the same 620-gram weight.


SRAM GX Eagle Expansion
The $45 GX shifter is unchanged, aside from new graphics.


Shifter: Lastly, the GX Eagle 12-speed shifter is also basically the same as before, including the aluminum paddle and Matchmaker compatibility, but it gets the same updated graphics and 'Lunar colorway' that the rest of the group receives. There’s also a single-click e-bike version. The GX Eagle shifter still weighs 122-grams and still costs $45 USD.


Why GX Eagle Matters

When you add all of the above together, the new GX Eagle Expansion drivetrain costs $545 USD with the aluminum cranks, which is actually the same as the previous version sold for but now you’re getting a much nicer looking group that essentially weighs the same. More importantly, new GX offers an even wider gearing range; 520-percent trumps 500-percent. And remember that the 10-52 Eagle Expansion cassette doesn't have to be all about getting the lowest possible gear. Instead, you could do the math to compare it to your current cassette and install a larger chainring to keep a consistent low gear and taller high gear. In other words, use your chainring to match the Eagle cassette to your needs.


Introducing the Expanded Eagle Ecosystem

by SramMedia
Views: 486    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Zooming out a bit, new GX is likely going to be a big deal for SRAM. In the original-equipment world (the components your bike comes stock with from the factory), it used to be hard to find a bike that didn't come with GX. Recently Shimano began to challenge them with fresh mid-level groupsets that have performed very well. This new GX group is SRAM's move to retain that market share, and the two companies competing against each other means better drivetrains for all of us.

GX Eagle Expansion showed up only a few days ago, but stay tuned for a full-length review and comparison.




247 Comments

  • 130 14
 42-52 tooth jump? What the hell SRAM? If you’re trying to one up shimano at least make it usable if you’re gonna do it...
What is even the point? The 42-50 jump was already big enough and now you’re going to either have a too hard gear or too easy...
  • 37 11
 You do realize the average consumer will eat it up, not everyone will think about it like you have.
  • 29 2
 Just looking at the size difference between the 42 to the 52 cogs is absurd. I thought the Shimano 11-46 cassette was silly looking, but SRAM just claimed that throne.
  • 8 3
 the ratio change to the largest cog is increasing by 5% of the ratio change to the smallest cog: (32/50-32/52)/(32/10-32/12)

and indeed that takes a 25% bigger physical jump: (52-42)/(50-42)-1

the ratio change to the smallest cog is 260% bigger than the ratio change to the largest cog: (32/10-32/12)/(32/42-32/52)-1
  • 19 4
 @drpheta: that was 6 how many years ago? 6/7? The fact that sram has the balls to produce such bullshit in 2020/2021 is ridiculous. If you’re gonna claim you have 520% of spread then at least make it usable... otherwise it’s just like a supercar that could theoretically reach a speed of 450 km/h but in the real world there’s no road long enough to allow that... As a long time sram fan this is one the reason why I’ve made the switch to shimano on my most recent build, at least their products are usable
  • 15 0
 Good thing you don't have to look at the cassette to make it shift.
  • 24 3
 This just seems like a lazy bolt-on effort at “innovation.” They already had all the tooling to make the 11 cog steel cluster, and have bolted a stupidly-large aluminum granny onto it, applied “expansion” branding and hey-o!

I’m sure this will be on tons of OEM bikes next year, but to me Deore/SLX/XT is light years ahead.
  • 2 2
 @nyles: that’s the sad part of our industry my friend. People will eat up most marketing bullshit and I’m very much a part of that. But I’ve learned that facts on a sheet of paper don’t necessarily mean better results in the real world.
  • 3 0
 @adrianalday: this is a good point but that small vs large cog ratio change is something we've been living with for years and a physical jump that big is so ridiculous especially with all the time SRAM had in this past year to make important developments Blank Stare
  • 3 3
 My first thought! Senseless marketing competition from SRAM. It would be so nice to have a 46 to go with before jumping to anything in the 50 range. Idiots!
  • 8 0
 I went from GX Eagle to Shimano XTR. I use 2nd gear (45t) much more now than I used to, and rarely use 1st gear (51t). Its really nice not having such a large jump from 1st to 2nd and is a huge improvement over the GX eagle. 3rd gear is now 41t, nearly the same as Eagle 2nd gear (42t). The closer spread makes for a much better drivetrain.
  • 6 2
 Still gunna buy the deore. I've had it with sram products
  • 4 4
 Typical sram, rushing out tech with minimal testing. I bought GX eagle when it first came out and it had so many problems and cost me so much more in repairs and maintenance than 11s shimano XT with a 9-46t cassette.
  • 4 0
 We just went back 20 years to the Megarange days!. Remember that thing with it's massive 10-tooth jump? yeah, no one liked that.
  • 7 0
 www.theonion.com/f*ck-everything-were-doing-five-blades-1819584036
  • 3 0
 Bro! Do you even MEGARANGE?
  • 3 0
 @eastonsmith: YES I was thinking of this classic. And of course the next thing introduced by Gillette was....5 blades.
  • 1 2
 @drpheta: yeah, remember when everyone crapped on Shimano for having a 'ridiculous' 9 tooth jump to their last cog.
SRAM, you needed something great to go toe to toe with Shimano, this wasn't it. Literally the lamest thing SRAM could have done.
  • 2 0
 this is just a pissing contest now. fkn stupid. snooze.
  • 1 0
 Sram, Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.
  • 1 0
 I swear they only make new shit to get you to spend more money... with little initiative to actually increase performance
  • 85 0
 At $2.15/gram for weight savings on cranks, we're in the ballpark for black truffels, at around $3/gram. Instead of having carbon cranks, I could instead have several weeks of delicious truffle tagliatelle.
  • 71 0
 Your truffle knowledge intimidates me
  • 50 1
 This seems like a slippery slope to owning zero bikes and eating industrial amounts of artisanal cheese.
  • 5 0
 @brianpark: If you keep the bikes, you're beginning to describe my lifestyle quite accurately.
  • 1 0
 @garrettstories: lol
  • 2 0
 Welp now I need truffle tagliatelle...
  • 2 0
 Truffle pasta is so 2003. Step up and get on to the saffron game.
  • 2 0
 Still cheaper than cocaine, which the gold standard.
  • 1 0
 @tgent: mmmm yummy cocaine.
  • 69 7
 The new cassette isn’t 20% more range. Its 4% more range.
  • 19 2
 Math are hard, ok? But really, it's shocking how many educated people are caught out on the difference between percentages and percentage points.
  • 3 1
 id argue that its less than 1% more gain ratio range: (32/10-32/52)/(32/10-32/50)-1
  • 13 4
 @mnorris122: Read much? It literally says ' That's 20-percent more range than the standard Eagle 10-50'.They knew exactly what they were doing when the wrote that.
And saying 'That's 3.9% more range than the standard Eagle 10-50' sounds a bit $h1t doesn't it?
  • 6 0
 It's Levy.
  • 2 0
 4 % larger cog and a 5% increase in range? 50 - 10 = 40. 52 - 10 = 42. 40 to 42 increase in range. It's been way too long since I've taken math though
  • 3 1
 Coming here to say this exact thing. This is a tiny fraction of an improvement. Then you have the huge jump in the last two cogs. This is pretty stupid.
  • 13 0
 When a tax goes from 2% to 3% the government calls it a 1% increase and I call it a 50% increase.
When gears go from 500% to 520% range PB calls it 20% where I call it 4%. Perspective I guess, lol.
  • 10 3
 Math may not be our strong suit but we argued about how best to communicate this. Sorry it wasn’t more clear.
  • 4 1
 @watchmen: Yes, I are read to lot.

A 10-52 isn't 20% more range, it's 20 percentage points more range. Very important distinction.
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: I dont think so tho, because it was wrong...
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Don’t worry, nobody cares.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: You should really update the article. This cassette is a 4% increase in range. Anything else makes this article look like it was written by Sram.
  • 47 2
 When a jump from 500% to 520% turns into an increase by 20%. You guys should become politicians Smile
  • 7 1
 It's how you win elections with less votes.
  • 1 0
 @watchmen: You guys have clearly been taking America Notes. Beware, it's a slippery slope to ruining your country.
  • 45 1
 But we wanted GX AXS... Frown
  • 5 0
 100% this.
  • 23 0
 @NateMob: 520%*
  • 5 2
 Trust me it’s ready, but SRAM has no motivation to launch it until Shimano launches their wireless shifting group.
  • 2 0
 @wda1wustl: Why would they wait? I don't see any viable business perspectives that make this make sense. Being a first to secure market share is ideal. This has been SRAMs practice for almost a decade. This is why they have secured approx 80% of the OEM market. While you may be correct on "its ready", something tells me that there are many other underlying factors preventing the release. The biggest one that comes to mind is the end consumer cost, the other is delays in manufacturing caused by covid, as well as logistic delays caused by covid.
  • 1 0
 Came here to say this. I'm sure that by now SRAM has recouped their R&D dollars by selling $1000 shifter (sorry, "controller") and derailleur kits. Can we now move back to reasonable product margins for a servo motor and bluetooth chip in a derailleur?
  • 1 0
 No, No we didn't. We want a reliable wide range 10 speed for cheap.
  • 1 0
 @wda1wustl: I guess we'll be waiting a long time...
  • 37 0
 Sram 50t
Shimano 51t
Sram 52t

Can I make a bold prediction that Shimano Will release a 53t pie plate next..?
  • 6 0
 The dictionary definition of oneupmanship for sure.
  • 19 1
 Or they'll reintroduce their front derailleur.
  • 10 0
 they'll just jump straight to 60

at some point there will be a cassette that you can only use with 29" wheels because it would hit the rim on 27.5

all hail advancement of technology
  • 1 0
 @manuni88: 2x12 is there if you want to. Since the beginning of Shimano's 12 speed
  • 9 5
 SLX > GX+
  • 7 0
 I’m sure Shimano is high-fiving sram at the moment for excellent trolling.
  • 1 0
 @HopeFbn: That is the point I was attempting to make.
  • 1 0
 @manuni88: Wait, there's a *front* derailleur?
  • 2 0
 I love how free market capitalism drives the market forward.
  • 1 0
 If they would only start going the other direction.
  • 36 10
 Just buy Shimano and be done with it. Bigger is not always better
  • 11 2
 Nor is it always worse.
  • 3 1
 I was on MTBR yesterday looking up help on why I can't get my Eagle to stop ghost shifting, dropping chains, clicking. Saw several threads all asking about these issues. Not a single one asking for help on the new XT. Suffice to say, I'm swapping drivetrains sooner than I had thought. It means more time riding and less time yelling angrily at SRAM.
  • 4 3
 I've got XTR on one, GX on the other. I prefer the Sram. But...only just barely.
  • 4 0
 @n3sta: that’s because they’ve probably sold ten Eagle set ups to every one XT so there’s a lot more out in the wild so you’re going to see more issues. The clicking and ghost shifting is because your cable tension is out or the rear swing arm is interfering with the cable tension. It could be a whole host of reason from chain length to a bent hanger but usually when you get those issues it’s cable tension.
  • 1 1
 @DrPete: Except maybe in this case.
  • 2 0
 Thats what she said... No wait.... she said the opposite of that.... crap!
  • 1 0
 @n3sta: I'm in the same boat - can't wait to replace SRAM with Shimano.
  • 1 0
 But Shimano told me bigger was better when they released the 51 tooth cassette. Fanbois on both sides of the aisle aren't ever going to like the other, when in reality they are all fantastic. GTFO if you think Sram or Shim drivetrains aren't great.
  • 20 1
 Here we go, with drivetrain wars fueling competition over completely pointless stats instead of actual performance gains.

Heavy carbon cranks?
2% easier pie plate gear than shimano?
How about tightening manufacturing standards and improving shifting performance and reliability?

At least it doesn’t go to 13
  • 17 2
 Hows it shift under load?
  • 18 11
 hows your car shift when you don't let off the gas?
  • 10 2
 @chiefsasquatch: Maybe he has a double clutch equipped car... Which are technically already in the next gear prior to shifting and love to be shifted with the foot to the floor
  • 24 1
 @chiefsasquatch: Have you tried the new HG+? Shifting underload is silent and smooth, and it's designed for.
  • 6 1
 @drpheta: This. I was running 11 speed sram for ages and never got the sram hate from everyone. But the last bike I demoed (and subsequently bought) had X01 eagle and I was really thrown off by how bad the shifting under load was - felt like I was going to snap the chain with every shift. I put on 12 spd SLX when I got the bike and never looked back, absolutely no issues with shifting under load.
  • 1 1
 @Paluzas: i snapped 3 chains under load on sram...
  • 3 1
 I don't get the under load hype. Either I am a super smooth shifter (okay, I kinda am), or the "under load" hype of Shimano is bullshit.

I have XTR on my XC race bike. It is fantastic. Does it shift under load better? Nope, the same. I tried to beat on both my Sram and Shimano, and can't notice much of a difference.
  • 15 0
 'This one goes to 52.'
  • 13 0
 Hmmmm and now the cassette looks like shimano 11-spd XT with that jump to the granny gear that people loved to rag on
  • 3 0
 That used to jump from 36 to 46 I think so we’re there already... makes no sense to have such a big jump
  • 3 0
 @philmtb99: I honestly don't mind the 37 to 46 jump, it's basically a 10 speed 11-37 (which is fine for almost everything) with a granny gear...only thing is remembering to only upshift one gear when you crest a climb in the 46
  • 4 2
 I've never understood people's complaints on that jump. I only use that as a bail out gear. If someone is living in that top couple gears they should look at their riding.
  • 5 1
 @whitebirdfeathers: I’m not complaining on the fact that they have that jump, I’m complaining that they advertise that they have 520% of range when clearly they have just one upped shimano because of marketing. Shimano put in the effort to make a cassette that actually works while sram were like:” oh shimano has 51? Well we better stick in one more tooth then” good nuff.
  • 2 0
 @mnorris122: exactly. I quite like the 11-46 cassette.
  • 3 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: Or maybe their terrain is different than yours.
  • 1 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: ...or look at their chainring size
  • 1 0
 @mnorris122: The 42 to 52 jump is after basically a 11 speed 10-42 which is great for almost everything
  • 15 1
 neat.
  • 12 0
 I saw the press release on MTBR so I immediately came to Pinkbike to see how mad people would be.
  • 11 2
 Pinkbike readers are all excited when Shimano releases a 51t cassette. Then when Sram releases a 52t cassette, they say that's absurd. "No! No, no, not 6! I said 7. Nobody’s comin’ up with 6. Who works out in 6 minutes? You won’t even get your heart goin, not even a mouse on a wheel."
  • 1 0
 That is because SRAM shifting is far subpar to Shimano Shifting and before the 51 cassette, the only option was the 46 which wasn't enough.
  • 13 1
 52 is not 20% more than 50.
  • 13 3
 My pinion gearbox still gives me 600 percent range, and keeps everything out of the elements and shifting the same ride after ride. I’m good thanks.
  • 1 0
 I'm so jealous
  • 1 0
 If pinkbike reviews it they'll have to say it has 100% more range than sram.
  • 12 3
 I'm done with dinner plate sized cassettes wreaking suspension performance. Bring the gearboxes!!
  • 2 0
 Does your suspension move a lot when you're in the tall gear?
  • 3 0
 what does your suspension performance wreak like?
  • 9 3
 People are still going to use using 28 teeth chain rings...When eagle was released the point was to use bigger chain rings, now it's just to be able to climb anywhere slower. If you need 28-52 to climb you can either walk or toughen up
  • 1 0
 I ran a 28/50 in a 24 hour race with a big climb. I was pedaling past people who were walking the climb.
  • 1 0
 @JSTootell: You must have been flying past them in that gear.
  • 1 0
 @Mondbiker: Better than walking my bike.
  • 1 0
 Why do you care if people climb slower?
  • 1 0
 Or maybe you are climbing nasty, steep tech.
  • 9 4
 I don't think anyone was asking for a bigger gear range from Sram... But anyway now Shimano are offering the same (or similar) gear range there 0 reasons to buy Sram. Hopefully Deore and SLX 12 speed will now also replace NX and SX in the OEM market as well.
  • 4 1
 Except the fact SRAM is smoother and actually supports the industry
  • 2 1
 @avg-roadie: That was a good one.
  • 1 0
 @avg-roadie:

SRAM is not smoother. One tooth .2 mm out of whack results in chain skips, and if you don't have the b tension screw just right, it will shift like garbage. Not a problem with Shimanos.
  • 6 2
 What happend to smaller chainrings? Switch to 30t or 28t in the front and stay with smaller steps in the rear. Lighter as well. 28-10 is enough to speed up on top. The rest is coasting and NOT braking (It‘s called gwinning).
  • 2 0
 not many FS bikes have kinematics optimized around 28t chanrings.
  • 2 0
 Bring back Suntour XC Pro micro-drive!
  • 4 0
 I don't understand why people hate on pie plate cassettes. The larger you run your biggest cassette cog at, the more teeth you can pull on the chainring. I am running the 52t Garbaruk cassette and I was able to bump my usual chainring size up by 2 teeth. SO now I have DH range down low but my bike still climbs with the same ease of running a 32t or 30t chainring.
  • 2 0
 this one isn´t like garbaruk in either quality or steps between the gears.
  • 1 0
 I love garbaruk. They are my go-to cassette. I’m running a humble 11-45t 10sp at the moment. Love it. So simple.
  • 5 2
 It's like deore is better and they realise the one thing they can prove is a wider range, it's basically what shimano did with the 46 tooth cassette on the last xt that everyone hated because of the stupid jump at the end of the cassette. The worst thing is I bet the guys at sram (rightly) laughed at that when it happened in response to eagle and now they've basically done the same. Bravo, if I could post the sound of a slow hand clap...
  • 3 0
 IMHO i would have rather had Sram gave the option to have cassette that had a 46T cog instead of 52T. Also keep the 50T and substitute another cog for a 46T. I find the jump from 42T to 50T a little odd, I run a 34T chain ring. For the North East US where I live the 50T is more than enough.
  • 1 0
 Agreed.
  • 1 0
 @fedfox so much truth. Standing up to mash a tech section and you’re going to be in 36T or 32T to avoid immediately spinning out. Certainly no multiple thousand feet climbs here to sit and spin up...
  • 1 0
 Yep, I have a 32t chainring and an e thirteen 9-46 and despite the kinda crappy shifting really like it because that’s the sweet spot imho for gearing. If my frame could fit a 36t chainring I guess I could use the 52t granny. Otherwise I can’t picture a situation where I’d need that deep of a granny gear, on an incline that steep or chunky I don’t think I’d be able to keep the bike upright
  • 1 0
 I agree. I’ve been using the e13 TRS+ 9-46t 12-speed cassette and it’s been perfect for me. Steps are closer together and a 32t oval and 46t out back are more than capable of climbing up anything.

Glad to see Shimano offers a similar cassette for their drivetrains. IMO it’s all 95% of people out there need and it saves weight.
  • 3 1
 Sorry gotta complain. GX doesn’t last. Even cleaning after every ride, if you put a lot of miles on your looking at two chains and a cassette a year. I don’t shift under load and try not to torque the drive train too much. I’ve got the X01 chain and was going to get the X01 cassette. Should I just go Shimano?
  • 1 1
 I had same issue, switched to Shimano XT and never have to mess with alignment or cable tension now. That eagle was too finicky and I wasn't cool with buying a $225 cassette every year (for 1200 miles).
  • 3 0
 XT / GX cassettes last around a year before they start feeling tired. Changing chain every 6 months will make your cassette/ chainring last longer and will also make your bike quieter. I’ve got a 3 plus year old x01 cassette that shifts better than my XT / GX cassette ever did but you could probably buy two GX cassettes for the price of a x01 cassette.
  • 1 0
 XO1 cassette is a huge jump in quality, compared to the older GX at least. CUrrently have 2000 miles on mine. I have XTR 10-51 on my other bike. While it is great, and I won't change it, I wouldn't put it on either. I don't see the hype.
  • 2 0
 @thenotoriousmic: every XT cassette I've run I get 2 years out of (9,10 and 11 speed). and even then they only shift a little lazy, no random ghost shifting BS. Sram cassettes look prettier, but once they get some miles on them they fall off in performance hard (9,10,11 and 12 speed). Only 600 miles on my new Shimano 12, but its already doing better than the GX was at this point.
  • 2 0
 @dudegetabike: well that totally depends on how much riding you do dude but in my experience there’s not much difference between a GX and XT cassette in how long they last. I change my chain every 6 months and get a year out of both before they start looking a bit wavy. I’ve got a three plus year old x01 cassette on my main bike that gets most of use that I’ve still not taken the paint off. The high end sram cassettes are machined from a single piece of steel so the tolerances are much better so they shift better and last longer. Shimano uses stamped a metal cassettes so the tolerances aren’t as good meaning your chain wears away at it and because it’s stamped they have to use softer metal that obviously won’t last as long.
  • 1 0
 I went with Shimano 11 speed ( while I still can get the parts) with sunrace 11-50 cassette and wolf tooth goat link, and it has given me absolutely zero issues. Also didn't realize how nice the double upshift is.
  • 3 0
 Very disappointed by the lack of bottom-gear-shaming going on here. There's normally at least one person claiming nobody should ever need such a low gear. Or maybe that was just the roadie forums I frequent too...
  • 1 0
 Seen a couple so far.
  • 2 0
 Man, got curious because I saw the ad on the mainpage showing a copper cassette. Dug for a while and made it to SRAMs website. Gx isn't the only groupo that gets the 10-52 cassette. They are also making expansion 10-52 cassettes for X01 and XX1 and if you want the new "Copper" color as SRAM names it, it only comes in XX1.

Should probably add that to the article?
  • 2 0
 Some one mentioned earlier that Garbaruk already has 12 speed 10-52 and 11-52. Its also worth mentioning that Grabaruks gear steps are a little tighter/closer with 37,44, and 52. Garbaruks also weight less at 335 grams vs Sram GX 452 grams. But Garbaruks is a little more expensive at $250 vs Sram GX cassette $215. Garbaruks cassette looks nicer and more polished. Its also compatible with Sram and Shimano 12 speed derailleurs.
  • 3 0
 garbaruk weights less and costs less than XX1 or XO1, they certainly aren´t competing with GX.
  • 6 1
 I’ll stick with my box prime 9... simple and effective.
  • 5 1
 "Look at our 50 tooth cassette"
"HA look at our 51 tooth cassette!"
"f*ckin losers, your cassette only has 51 teeth lol "
  • 5 0
 Should be called albatross
  • 3 0
 I really like the look of the carbon crank, but not entirely sure why it's necessary... isn't that what the x01 and xx1 options are for?
  • 3 0
 this one is heavier and cheaper. 200 bucks less than the X01. But, yeah, it's just a rebranded Stylo Carbon.
  • 2 0
 They should be concentrating more on the cost-saving features of a new drivetrain. £135 for their cheapest cassette is still prohibitively expensive. Either that or offer the NX cassette in an XD driver as well!
  • 2 0
 Will the GX shifter paddle now have compatabidily with the PNW shifter paddle that is only available for X01 / XX1 Shifters? I need matching thumb paddles people! Who's got 2 thumbs... this guy.
  • 2 1
 I remember on my 3x9 drive train having a 24/32 (0.75) gear ratio for my granny gear and it being more than enough. My last bike with eagle had a 32/50 (0.64) gear ratio which was too easy and I never used it (I am not a very strong climber BTW). I don't understand why I would want a 52 tooth gear in any circumstance especially if it makes the derailleur even longer. A 36/50 (0.72) is perfect and you have the higher gears at the other end.
  • 1 0
 Guess it depends on where you ride. I am a strong climber, an I use my 32/50 constantly, and on occasion struggle with that.
  • 2 0
 How pathetic & predictable. I want less range, less gears, less weight, NOT more.
And you can't run a larger chainring because 36t is the limit on most frames & it's hard enough to find one that big.
  • 1 0
 A 10 tooth cog it feels as if the chain is doubling back on itself.
I've popped a pin on both a new 11 and 12 sp. GX cassette. Pop a pin, skip a shift. Pop a pin break a cog.
SLX is the new XT for me.
For historical reference 50 years ago I had 2 bikes. One had Shimano, the other was the popular Sachs/Huret Sedis (preSRAM takeover) drivetrain. The rivalry and commentary was the same as now. Campy and Sun Tour were in the mix. 40 or so years ago Kozo Shimano walks into the shop and he is checking out the new Gripshift shifters attached th his drivetrains......
  • 1 0
 That big cog is aluminum? And the cassette is like $220? Ouch. I really disliked my 11sp XT because that *1* aluminum cog would wear out first, the 10 other gears are perfectly fine, and it's all riveted together so you throw the whole thing away. But at least you can get an 11sp XT cassette for like $70. Geez.
  • 4 1
 Can't wait to see PB visitors bitching on here how Shimano is so slow releasing a new groupset with a 530% range.
  • 5 0
 Done! Shimano is so slow releasing a 530% gear range.
  • 5 1
 Ahh, yes. Let's make things worse to look like we're making things better.
  • 4 0
 Single-speeders be over here yawning.
  • 2 0
 If we are going to yell at levy how about we don't go after the math SRAM provided and go after the fact he isn't using a cable crimp!!
  • 3 0
 Garbaruk have been making a 12 speed 10 - 52T & 11- 52T cassette for a while
  • 1 1
 Interesting that the 52 tooth is compatible with the XD driver body; didn't Shimano claim that the reason they didn't adopt the XD driver body when they went 12 speed was that the XD driver body "couldn't handle the torque" produced by their 51 tooth cassette?
  • 3 0
 no
  • 1 0
 And then they went on to release Microspline freehub that actually couldn’t handle a 51 tooth cassette. Hilarious.
  • 1 0
 Sounds like they didn't want to CNC a 1 piece cassette. Stamped pinned plates is what they know.

www.bikeradar.com/features/why-shimano-decided-to-create-a-new-freehub-standard/#:~:text=Why%20XD%20wasn't%20an%20option&text=Shimano%20prefers%20to%20use%20stamped%20cogs%20mounted%20to%20a%20spider.&text=In%20order%20to%20use%20an,and%2012%2Dspeed%20XTR%20cassettes.
  • 2 2
 If you need to pedal a 52T to get up a hill, you need an E-bike. And if you can't pedal a 34t or 32t chainring, just move down to a 30 or 28t.

Why add more weight to your bike and huge jumps in gears? Makes no sense and looks absolutely ridiculous.
  • 3 0
 Maybe people want the higher speed of a 34 chain ring but ride steep enough hills to need a bigger cassette to go with it
  • 2 0
 Paving the way for the 36" wheelsize...
  • 1 0
 So its saying you need the new derailleurs for the new cassette. Yet on their site it looks like axs is not compatible with 10-52.... seems silly. I guess pros that run axs dont need the extra range...
  • 1 0
 From mtbr” On the plus side, SRAM’s electronic XX1 and XO1 Eagle AXS groups are forward-compatible with the new wider-range cassettes.”

So i guess axs works with it
  • 1 0
 AXS works with the new extended range cassettes. This update is basically bringing their mechanical stuff in line with the AXS stuff.
  • 1 0
 Have most bike manufacturers allowed enough clearance to run larger chainrings now we have gone from a 42 being the climbing ring to a 52? Most frames won't fit much more than 34t chainrings....
  • 1 0
 The derailleur improvements are the most interesting updates to me. Curious to see if there's a measurable difference there. Alloy cranks look good too, but the cassette is disappointing.
  • 2 0
 Yeah same. Curious to see what kind of performance they’ve been able to get out of the derailleur with some evolutionary tweaks.
  • 1 0
 Using the One Up 47 T with Shimano 11-42 for a perfect 11-47 11 speed set up! The jumps between gears are max 5T, so smooth. And 47 T gets me up everything but walls. 52 T will just flip the bike upside down.
  • 4 0
 Shimano 10-53 imminent
  • 2 2
 Well crap I just bought a set of carbon Descendant cranks to complete the full carbon everything build on my mtb. Those carbon GX’s are pretty slick. Hopefully they update the XO1 offerings soon
  • 4 1
 Don’t fall into the trap. They are all the same crank
  • 2 0
 With new pivot hardware on the rear derailleur, is there less slop in it now?
  • 1 0
 Give it 3 months it will be sloppy as any other sram mech
  • 1 1
 @zyoungson: what as in as good as the day you bought it? You’re probably one of those XTR shifter / SLX mech dimwits. Wink
  • 3 0
 Can I use it on my 26" touring bike?
  • 3 0
 Im waiting that cassette become bigger than wheel!
  • 5 1
 How lazy is this?
  • 5 2
 Came for the knee jerk SRAM hate, wasn’t disappointed.
  • 4 0
 NINE IS FINE
  • 1 0
 7 is heaven!!
  • 1 0
 The fact that SRAM only came out with 12 speed 52t not 13 speed or 55t means this is enough gears and gears range for everyone already.
  • 1 1
 It's hard to get over how overpriced this all is, especially given the cassette's poor shifting under load and the crank's weight. It's pretty disappointing and as other's have said, it's just so lazy.
  • 3 1
 sram MAKE better steps between gears like SHIMANO, dont just throw 52 out back.. This is complete joke
  • 5 2
 SRAM go home, you're drunk.
  • 3 0
 Remember when a "mid level" cassette was under $100?
  • 2 0
 Yeah, but we had to pay for a front derailleur as well.

New SLX cassettes are $99 on eBay, deore should be below that soon.
  • 2 0
 I wish they would go the other direction and offer something like a 10-42, with more closely gaped gear jumps.
  • 2 0
 Not a pie plate but a garbage can lid to represent how it shifts.....like garbage.
  • 1 0
 Hell, if they keep going I'm going to rebuild my bike with my old shimano XT 22*32*42 and 10/52 : with that I'll climb a cliff !!!
  • 2 0
 If you’re so unfit that you need a 52t cassette, buy an ebike! Surely very few people will need the big ring!
  • 2 1
 The GX cassette is way more expensive than an XT cassette and doesn’t work as well as a Deore Cassette. Seriously, you’re insane to buy SRAM, they just mug you off!
  • 1 0
 Won't PinkBike mention that Sram modified the cage that was a design error in the previous exchange? It seems that the sites shield Sram.
  • 1 0
 Instead of evolving to a gearbox, and ditching the derailleur alltogether, we get 2 more teeth and a new deraiileur to digest that. Brilliant!
  • 5 3
 20% more range than 10-50 would be 10-60, not 10-52 @mikelevy
  • 4 2
 yeah but to be fair that range is calculated in a weird way, they claim a 10-50 has a 500% range, so a 10-52 has a 520% range which is definitely not 20% more than 500 but it actually is (from a certain point of view).
  • 1 0
 @crashtor: its a 4% improvement in real terms, but that doesn´t sound large enough to marketing people and wannabee´s.
  • 1 0
 @crashtor: difference between percentage and percentage points
  • 3 1
 Dangit I am behind on the tech again
  • 3 1
 they should've made axis GX eagle
  • 2 1
 Just what I always wanted, more unsprung weight!! I really hope gearboxes will be mainstream soon...
  • 1 0
 I cant see derailleur setups going much further than where they are now, gearboxes are the next logical step
  • 2 0
 ^ gearboxes that shift under load as smooth as a shimano rear derailleur system
  • 2 0
 Yes that whole 4 grams is really going to slow you down. Pony up for X01 or stick to 11 speed...
  • 3 2
 XT 10-51 cassettes are literally half the price on eBay brand new, shift better and weigh about the same.
  • 1 0
 I remember the days of having a 52 tooth chainring on my Orange Clockwork... Now that's a cassette size 0_o
  • 2 0
 I would be able to climb some crazy steep stuff with this on my ebike!
  • 1 0
 This seems like a cry for help, as if the 42-50t jump wasnt annoying enough already. Bring on the gearboxes.
  • 1 0
 Shimano played the one-up game, but at least their progression steps make it usable. That 10 tooth jump is ridiculous.
  • 2 0
 I miss the days of 11-36 1x setups with $25 short cage zee derraliers
  • 2 0
 My 11-36 cassette is working just fine thanks
  • 1 0
 Methinks this was all about besting the Blue guys's 51 tooth big cog... I would have preferred GX AXS
  • 1 0
 The biggest question I have about the new GX is: will there be a big sale on old GX?
  • 2 0
 52 teeth? How about make a clutch that lasts longer than a season.
  • 2 0
 They just went full retard. You never go full retard!
  • 1 0
 You could fit a shark in the jump between those top two gears... i will get my coat.
  • 1 0
 i would rather have 10 speeds with less options but smooth shifting without the TEN cog jump from 42-52
  • 3 2
 This is just lazy of SRAM. 10-50 is more than enough..
  • 3 1
 No thanks
  • 3 2
 Shimano: Let´s make one more tooth than SRAM, SRAM: hold my beer
  • 1 0
 They would have needed a lot of beer to think this was a good idea.
  • 1 0
 A lil Rdog/CBrown gem hidden in here too!? Nice!
  • 2 1
 So the crankset is basically a rebranded stylo carbon.
  • 2 0
 Copper XX1 chain FTW!
  • 1 0
 Actually, I get more excited by the mid level drivetrain stuff...
  • 1 0
 War on OEM. 1 cog at a time
  • 3 1
 LOL!!!!
  • 1 0
 Next years $5,000 bikes...
  • 1 0
 This is just getting silly now [face:palm]
  • 1 0
 why is everyone but OneUP scared of a 9 tooth
  • 1 1
 *Looks at my current 2020 bike with GX 10-50*
*Reads this article*
*Weeps silently*
  • 1 0
 I'd have just gone straight to 700%
  • 1 0
 10,12,14,16,18,21,24,28,32,36,42,52 hahaha
  • 1 1
 I wasn't expecting this!!
  • 1 1
 Now brands are just getting Petty 50>51>52 ???????? chill guys.
  • 1 1
 They didn't fix the largest issue with the old GX. The price.
  • 2 2
 Great to see Sram catering to the 80+ Covid-survivor segment!
  • 1 0
 This is dumb.
  • 1 0
 Hello SLX
  • 1 0
 ...
  • 1 1
 Wow.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



